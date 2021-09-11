CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

On the hunt for a home in Montgomery? These houses are on the market

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 6 days ago

(Montgomery, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Montgomery will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEmJF_0btD0zFg00

9401 Winfield Place, Montgomery, 36117

4 Beds 4 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,200 Square Feet | Built in 1986

WYNLAKES ORIGINAL MODEL HOME designed by premier architect, Robert Cole. This exquisitely updated 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bath home is situated on the Wynlakes Golf Course. The home’s grand 2-story entry is flanked by an impressive formal dining room and formal living room. Oak floors, 10 foot ceilings, extensive moldings, plantation shutters, built-in bookshelves and a gas fireplace can also be found in the adjacent greatroom. The adjoining breakfast room has a beautiful granite-topped wetbar/butler's pantry with lighted display cabinets, a wine cooler and custom cabinetry with pull out drawers. High-end stainless steel appliances, an island and several pantries will please the chef. Located downstairs, the master suite’s tall tray ceiling, wide moldings, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and his and her walk-in closets make it extra special. It has a multi-room office (or rec room and exercise room) with several storage areas off the double carport. The brick courtyard and the wrap around porches extend the living areas outdoors. Extensively landscaped, this fine home is ideal for entertaining with fine amenities, a well-designed floorplan and a motor court. Foyer chandelier does not remain.

For open house information, contact Ann Michaud, Aegis-Michaud Properties Inc at 334-271-2230

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-490496)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6OQk_0btD0zFg00

9224 Marston Way, Montgomery, 36117

4 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,832 Square Feet | Built in 2011

IMMACULATE MOVE IN READY EXECUTIVE HOME. Pride of ownership shows!! One of the largest homes sitting on one of the largest lots (.57 Acre) that backs up to the woods for privacy. Termite Bond (Knox Pest Control). New Gas Tankless Water Heater (JUL 2021. New Carpet in ALL Bedrooms, upstairs Theater Room and Hall (JUL 2021). New Interior and Exterior Paint (JUL 2021). Sanded, Re-Stained Kitchen Cabinets (JUL 2021). Sanded, Re-stained, Re-sealed Front Door (JUL 2021). Plantation Shutters on every Window. Dream Kitchen featuring Kitchen Aid Professional Appliances (48” 6 Burner Duel Fuel Convection Range with Griddle, Warming Drawer, Microwave and Dishwasher), Granite Countertops, Huge Island, and an Abundance of Cabinetry. Hardwood Flooring in Great Room, Foyer, Dining and Swing Room. 22’6”x14’8” Master BR with Boxed Ceiling. Master Bath with Extended Height Granite Countertops, 6’ Jetted Tub, and 6’8”x3’6” Dual Head Tile Shower. Room sized Master Closet. 2nd BR (downstairs) is 12’6”x11’1” and serviced by bath with Tiled Shower w/Bench, Granite Countertop Extended Height Vanity. HUGE Great Room w/Wet Bar, Fireplace, 5.1 Surround Sound Built in Speakers & Subwoofer. Two BR upstairs (11’2”x11’5”) serviced by Jack & Jill Bath with Pocket Door, Tile Surround Tub, Extended Height Granite Countertop Vanities. 23’x15’9” Home Theater with 7.1 Surround Sound Built In Speakers, Media Closet. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Space in the middle and Sink and Table on opposite ends. Oversized 20’X23’ Garage w/Built In Storage. 12’6”x23’ Third Garage. Covered Front, Back Porches. Wi-Fi Thermostats. Plenty of room to roam in your own private park sized back yard that is extremely private and backs up to the woods. Greenspace park in Front. Cul-de-sac style street for minimum traffic. Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool, Splash Pad, Tennis Courts, Walking Trail, Playgrounds and Ponds for Fishing are just some of the amenities in this upscale neighborhood. Call today for your private tour.

For open house information, contact Steven Dillard, RE/MAX Properties LLC at 334-361-9300

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-499776)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ItJZS_0btD0zFg00

338 Grove Park Drive, Montgomery, 36109

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Come see this wonderfully restored property in the desirable Dalraida neighborhood! Beautiful, refinished hardwood floors run throughout the home, with travertine tile in the kitchen and luxury vinyl plank in the den. The kitchen boast slab granite countertops, oil rubbed bronze fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Nothing is cozier than a wood burning fireplace with a rough cedar mantel in the den. Casing the opening into the dining room is antique pine molding from an Old Alabama Town mansion. Faux-wood blinds adorn every window providing the natural sunlight to fill the home. If you are in need of a dedicated workshop and plenty of backyard space, this home is what you need! The backyard is a private oasis with space for any activity or trade you might have. The exterior offers beautiful landscaping with maintained shrubbery lining the front. The painted brick makes this home's curb appeal second to none. Call me today for a personal tour and see why 338 Grove Park Drive is sure to be the home you've always wanted.

For open house information, contact Parker L. Ivey, Partners Realty at 334-277-1077

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503268)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdPHR_0btD0zFg00

2919 Canterbury Court, Montgomery, 36111

3 Beds 3 Baths | $129,000 | Townhouse | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This cul-de-sac is the best kept secret in town! So convenient to all the establishments in Midtown and just a short drive to Downtown. Very well maintained townhome. First floor offers main bedroom and bath, kitchen with quartz countertops, den with fireplace, half bath and sunroom, while upstairs has two nice bedrooms with shared bathroom. Enjoy the very private patio off the sunroom, as well as the the low maintenance of this home! Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.

For open house information, contact William F. Davis, Davis & Copeland REALTORS, LLC at 334-244-0550

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503061)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Real Estate
Montgomery, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Realtors#Wetbar Butler#Knox Pest Control#New Carpet#Granite Countertops#Hardwood Flooring#Fireplace#Jack Jill Bath#Washer Dryer Space#Clubhouse#Fitness Center#Re Max Properties Llc
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
363
Followers
495
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy