On the hunt for a home in Montgomery? These houses are on the market

(Montgomery, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Montgomery will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

9401 Winfield Place, Montgomery, 36117 4 Beds 4 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,200 Square Feet | Built in 1986

WYNLAKES ORIGINAL MODEL HOME designed by premier architect, Robert Cole. This exquisitely updated 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bath home is situated on the Wynlakes Golf Course. The home’s grand 2-story entry is flanked by an impressive formal dining room and formal living room. Oak floors, 10 foot ceilings, extensive moldings, plantation shutters, built-in bookshelves and a gas fireplace can also be found in the adjacent greatroom. The adjoining breakfast room has a beautiful granite-topped wetbar/butler's pantry with lighted display cabinets, a wine cooler and custom cabinetry with pull out drawers. High-end stainless steel appliances, an island and several pantries will please the chef. Located downstairs, the master suite’s tall tray ceiling, wide moldings, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and his and her walk-in closets make it extra special. It has a multi-room office (or rec room and exercise room) with several storage areas off the double carport. The brick courtyard and the wrap around porches extend the living areas outdoors. Extensively landscaped, this fine home is ideal for entertaining with fine amenities, a well-designed floorplan and a motor court. Foyer chandelier does not remain.

9224 Marston Way, Montgomery, 36117 4 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,832 Square Feet | Built in 2011

IMMACULATE MOVE IN READY EXECUTIVE HOME. Pride of ownership shows!! One of the largest homes sitting on one of the largest lots (.57 Acre) that backs up to the woods for privacy. Termite Bond (Knox Pest Control). New Gas Tankless Water Heater (JUL 2021. New Carpet in ALL Bedrooms, upstairs Theater Room and Hall (JUL 2021). New Interior and Exterior Paint (JUL 2021). Sanded, Re-Stained Kitchen Cabinets (JUL 2021). Sanded, Re-stained, Re-sealed Front Door (JUL 2021). Plantation Shutters on every Window. Dream Kitchen featuring Kitchen Aid Professional Appliances (48” 6 Burner Duel Fuel Convection Range with Griddle, Warming Drawer, Microwave and Dishwasher), Granite Countertops, Huge Island, and an Abundance of Cabinetry. Hardwood Flooring in Great Room, Foyer, Dining and Swing Room. 22’6”x14’8” Master BR with Boxed Ceiling. Master Bath with Extended Height Granite Countertops, 6’ Jetted Tub, and 6’8”x3’6” Dual Head Tile Shower. Room sized Master Closet. 2nd BR (downstairs) is 12’6”x11’1” and serviced by bath with Tiled Shower w/Bench, Granite Countertop Extended Height Vanity. HUGE Great Room w/Wet Bar, Fireplace, 5.1 Surround Sound Built in Speakers & Subwoofer. Two BR upstairs (11’2”x11’5”) serviced by Jack & Jill Bath with Pocket Door, Tile Surround Tub, Extended Height Granite Countertop Vanities. 23’x15’9” Home Theater with 7.1 Surround Sound Built In Speakers, Media Closet. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Space in the middle and Sink and Table on opposite ends. Oversized 20’X23’ Garage w/Built In Storage. 12’6”x23’ Third Garage. Covered Front, Back Porches. Wi-Fi Thermostats. Plenty of room to roam in your own private park sized back yard that is extremely private and backs up to the woods. Greenspace park in Front. Cul-de-sac style street for minimum traffic. Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool, Splash Pad, Tennis Courts, Walking Trail, Playgrounds and Ponds for Fishing are just some of the amenities in this upscale neighborhood. Call today for your private tour.

338 Grove Park Drive, Montgomery, 36109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Come see this wonderfully restored property in the desirable Dalraida neighborhood! Beautiful, refinished hardwood floors run throughout the home, with travertine tile in the kitchen and luxury vinyl plank in the den. The kitchen boast slab granite countertops, oil rubbed bronze fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Nothing is cozier than a wood burning fireplace with a rough cedar mantel in the den. Casing the opening into the dining room is antique pine molding from an Old Alabama Town mansion. Faux-wood blinds adorn every window providing the natural sunlight to fill the home. If you are in need of a dedicated workshop and plenty of backyard space, this home is what you need! The backyard is a private oasis with space for any activity or trade you might have. The exterior offers beautiful landscaping with maintained shrubbery lining the front. The painted brick makes this home's curb appeal second to none. Call me today for a personal tour and see why 338 Grove Park Drive is sure to be the home you've always wanted.

2919 Canterbury Court, Montgomery, 36111 3 Beds 3 Baths | $129,000 | Townhouse | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This cul-de-sac is the best kept secret in town! So convenient to all the establishments in Midtown and just a short drive to Downtown. Very well maintained townhome. First floor offers main bedroom and bath, kitchen with quartz countertops, den with fireplace, half bath and sunroom, while upstairs has two nice bedrooms with shared bathroom. Enjoy the very private patio off the sunroom, as well as the the low maintenance of this home! Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.

