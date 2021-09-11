CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Greenville

 6 days ago

(Greenville, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Greenville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

611 Crossbuck Trail, Greer, 29651

5 Beds 4 Baths | $426,145 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This gorgeous Charleston style floor plan is a five bedroom, three and a half bathrooms that is situated on one of our limited lots in this community. This home's exquisite design has double front porches, a formal dining room, loft, full butler's pantry, a huge screen porch, drop zone and fireplace! Extending the charm into the interior, meet with our professional design team and choose from our many gorgeous upgrades for this home.

108 Turfway Dr., Greer, 29651

3 Beds 3 Baths | $242,000 | Townhouse | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The beautiful Fisher is a three bedroom townhome with a stunning, spacious living space on the first level. Among the many upgrades in this home, The floors have been upgraded laminate flooring throughout the first level and tiled bathrooms, the kitchen includes upgraded gas range, elegant marble White Ice countertop, white laminate 42" upper cabinets and tile backsplash!!! The master bathroom is accented by an oversized 5' shower and double vanity with quartz countertop and spacious walk-in closet. Upstairs in this house also includes two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with double vanity.

113 Mcdaniel Greene, Greenville, 29601

2 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Exceptional opportunity in McDaniel Greene to own this single story, end-unit condo with two bedrooms, two bathrooms located two blocks from the heart of downtown Greenville. Enjoy downtown living at its best…. just minutes to walking to the Rock Quarry Garden, Cleveland Park, Main Street, Falls Park, The Peace Center, Liberty Bridge, North Hampton Wines, Publix and the famous Swamp Rabbit Trail. One of the greatest features of this home is the addition of the great room with cathedral ceilings, handsome gas log fireplace, built-n-bookcases with cabinets below with electrical outlets for your TV, DVD and or stereo, etc. and recessed lighting. Inviting formal living room with gas logs and imported marble fireplace which is open to the spacious formal dining room making this ideal for entertaining with family and friends. Cozy white kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, pantry, built-n-bookcase with wine rack and two recessed cabinets in the wall and breakfast nook. The office / music room has built-n-bookcases with underneath cabinet storage, dry bar and closet which is open to the great room. The master suite which is located on the back of the home features: recessed lighting, walk-n-closet, dressing area, dual vanities with custom cabinets and granite countertops, tiled shower with bench and built-ins, new toilet, tile flooring and 2nd closet is in the master bedroom. The spacious guest bedroom is located on the front of the house with large closet. The guest bathroom has been completely remodeled with new tile flooring, refinished porcelain tub, with tile backsplash, plumbing, custom cabinets with soft close cabinets and drawers, granite countertops, toilet, lighting, medicine cabinet and linen closet. Hardwood flooring and elegant crown molding throughout. The laundry room closet is large enough for full size washer and dryer and built-n-cabinets. There is ample storage throughout, attic is floored with added shelving, coat closet and large hall closet. You will fall in love with your private backyard oasis with lush landscaping, full irrigation on your flagstone patio. Come make 113 McDaniel Greene your new home today!

606 Crossbuck Trail, Greer, 29651

5 Beds 4 Baths | $428,930 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This gorgeous Charleston style floor plan is a five bedroom, three and a half bathrooms that is situated on one of our limited lots in this community. This home's exquisite design has double front porches, a formal dining room, loft, full butler's pantry, a huge screen porch, drop zone and fireplace! Extending the charm into the interior, meet with our professional design team and choose from our many gorgeous upgrades for this home.

#Recessed Lighting#Falls Park#Porcelain Tile#Plumbing
