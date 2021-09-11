Check out these homes for sale in Providence now

(Providence, RI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Providence will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

46 Beach Point Drive, East Providence, 02915 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Waterfront at Richmond Point, Bullock's Cove, Riverside. Just across the cove from Haines Memorial Park, a short walk to the East Bay Bike Path, Marinas and Boat Launch. Recent tidal dock for your boating pleasure. This is a project house or a tear down and rebuild. This property is in need of extensive structural work. This property is being sold in "as is" condition. No interior pictures, please see floor plan. Suggested minimum offer of $200,000.00. . The Seller reserves the right to accept or reject any offer at any time. Property is located in a flood plain. Neither seller or listing agent make any representations as to the accuracy of any information contained herein. Buyer/buyer agent must conduct their own due diligence, verification(s) and research and are relying solely on the results thereof. **Adjacent property 48 Beach Point Drive, a 2 Family dwelling, is also available under a separate listing. (MLS# 1285879)

35 River Run, East Greenwich, 02818 4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,050,000 | 5,390 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Spectacular! Architect Richard Morris designed Manor home with a modern flair on 2.15 acres of lush landscape and privacy. Pull up to the circular driveway and you are in for a treat. A two story entry foyer makes a statement with a self supported circular staircase and marble flooring. The front room adjacent to the main entry has grand proportions with a wood burning fireplace, a wet bar, hardwood flooring w/inlay and oversized to accommodate dining and recreation. Retreat to the first floor den/library tucked away with plenty of natural light. A second family/dining room features a wall of glass doors and still plenty of wall space for media and art. The eat-in kitchen is a draw with it's timeless design, vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and spectacular views of the sunroom ~ a dramatic focal point of the main floor and entertainers dream with access to the living and dining areas inside and out. The 2705 sq.ft. sunroom has cathedral ceilings, skylights, an inground pool, bluestone flooring as well as a full bath. Relax and enjoy the peaceful backyard oasis on either stone terrace, surrounded by evergreens and shrubs. Upstairs the primary ensuite bedroom has a sitting room with a balcony overlooking the sunroom. A second ensuite bedroom and two additional bedrooms all have distinct alcoves. A second staircase leads to the kitchen. Recent roof. Additional studio possibilities above the 3 car garage. Two driveways. Top rated schools - minutes to all conveniences.

90 Lenihan Lane, East Greenwich, 02818 4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,695,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,464 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Exceptional offering in the exclusive enclave of "The Woods."Nestled on a quiet street, this thoughtfully designed & maintained residence was constructed using the highest quality materials & designed to maximize the abundant sunlight. On the main level, this exquisite home features a gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, ample cabinetry, granite counter tops, large eating area and butler's pantry. The inviting family room with a newly installed gas fireplace & formal dining room are just perfect for entertaining.A living room, office, powder room, & separate laundry room are also located on this level.The luxurious master suite is on the 2nd floor along with two ensuite bedrooms,a 4th bedroom,bathroom & a bonus room with endless purposes.2 staircases add to the easy flow of the home.The full basement is newly remodeled with superb finishes, premium bar & lavish bath with a ThermaSol steam shower,radiant heat tile floor & storage.Other essential features include a 3 car garage, central a/c, hardwood floors, holiday lighting & state of the art Sonos system.Step outside to your private oasis. A stunning, resort style salt water heated pool, blue stone patio, mature landscaping, elaborate irrigation system and an impressive pool house with full kitchen, bath & laundry complete this idyllic retreat.Conveniently located,minutes to East Greenwich's shops,restaurants and marinas, close to RI's best beaches, Providence and within two hours of Boston and 3+ hours to New York City.

34 River Street, East Providence, 02915 3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Newly renovated oversized home with 3 beds, office, Living Room, Family Room, Mud Room, 2 full 1 half bath and 2 car garage! Large corner lot with ample parking. New roof, windows, siding, HVAC, kitchen and baths. Walk to water & bike path. MUST SEE!!

