Des Moines, IA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Des Moines

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 6 days ago

(Des Moines, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Des Moines. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pavEc_0btD0wbV00

3498 Nw 168Th Street, Urbandale, 50325

4 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,221 Square Feet | Built in 2021

***24 Hour Sale*** - Hansbury II Plan

For open house information, contact Becky Moffitt, EXP Realty, LLC at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-629879)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QA8N4_0btD0wbV00

672 19Th Street, Des Moines, 50314

0 Bed 0 Bath | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,737 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Investor's Dream Galore! The Essex House is a three story 7-unit apartment building located in the desirable and historic Sherman Hill neighborhood only a couple blocks from downtown. The current floor plan consists of (3) 2 bedroom units and (4) 1 bedroom units. Vacant and gutted. All the hard work is done and it's ready for its next audacious owner to make it amazing again. Laundry hook ups are located in the lower level and there is private off street parking for all units. Bring your contractor because the possibilities are endless. This beautiful building is in walking distance to parks, hospitals, Ingeroll Ave business district, Gateway Market, Smokey Row Cafe, Hoyt Sherman Place-just to name a few.

For open house information, contact Timothy Schutte, EXIT Realty Capital City at 515-253-3948

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-633230)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LGCp_0btD0wbV00

1139 Madison Avenue, Des Moines, 50313

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Awesome spaces/updates in this 3 bed 1.5 bath home in a great area on the North side. Garage is UNREAL with over 900 Sq ft and 12 FT ceilings!! 1st Floor laundry room, hardwood floors and fireplace in the living room add gorgeous comfort to this home. New paint and carpet, with updated bathrooms and kitchen. As great as the house is, the garage is the crown jewel for those that need space for toys and tools. Come take a look ASAP!! Small leak in basement from water line and Water line is scheduled to be replaced.

For open house information, contact Tony Schubert, RE/MAX Concepts at 515-276-2872

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-634170)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRPp4_0btD0wbV00

3112 Sw Townpark Drive, Ankeny, 50023

3 Beds 4 Baths | $260,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2001

sellers related with listing agent.

For open house information, contact Thomas Vu, EXP Realty, LLC at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-634114)

Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
