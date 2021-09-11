Take a look at these homes for sale in Chattanooga

(Chattanooga, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Chattanooga will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1717 Vandergriff Rd, Signal Mountain, 37377 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Under contract with a 48 hour right of first refusal. Diamond in the rough. Beautiful lot perfectly level. Great garden area as well as a large yard area for the kids to play. Property is entirely fenced for animals. The home also features a mans dream garage with a large air compressor that stays. Relax on your front porch or on the large screened back porch. Lots of storage in the she shed area and workshop. Come home to your quiet peacefulness of this home. New A/C unit. No HOA here. The home just needs paint inside and new flooring to make it move in ready.

1941 Sivley Tr, Signal Mountain, 37377 3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,950 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Your Signal Mountain mini-farm awaits...nearly 7 acres of mostly level and cleared land with scattered mature hardwoods. Sivley Trail is a quiet and beautifully wooded area away from the hustle and bustle yet less than 20 minutes from Hixson shopping. The home is well built and well maintained and with a little more updating could be your mountain gem. Split floor plan with large master on main along with two additional bedrooms, large, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the back, private acreage, separate dining and family room with bonus room above garage for flex-space to meet your families needs. Whether sitting on the front porch or enjoying the deck the setting is just what you would expect...relaxing.Schedule a showing today to see this wonderful home.

722 Outlook Ln, Chattanooga, 37419 3 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Townhouse | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This beautiful Black Creek Townhome is completely updated and has both golf course and mountain views! With 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level boasts an open floor plan and hosts the living area, kitchen, dining, powder room, sunroom and the master bedroom and bath. There are two additional bedrooms on the second level that share a large full bathroom. A laundry room on both levels, additional storage, electric blinds in the living room, a spacious loft area and an enclosed sunporch for additional square footage are just a few of the features that make this townhome so great!

6307 Ridge Lake Rd, Hixson, 37343 4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1980

New roof and deck. Needs TLC Agent is related to seller. Inside pictures coming soon. NO SIGHT UNSEEN OFFERS. 24 HOUR NOTICE. TENANT OCCUPIED. Needs updating, new carpet, paint.

