CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

On the hunt for a home in Augusta? These houses are on the market

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 6 days ago

(Augusta, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Augusta. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZfsh_0btD0uq300

2003 Warren Street, Augusta, 30904

3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with lots of character! Great investment opportunity! Welcoming rocking chair front porch! Hardwood floors, high ceilings, tall baseboards & lots of natural light! Living room with ceiling fan & beautiful glass french doors! Large dining room makes entertaining a joy! Kitchen with ceramic tile, gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator stays! Spacious bedrooms all with ceiling fans! Hall bathroom! Storage closets! Laundry room! Large backyard! 150 amp hot water heater! Easy access to downtown, shopping, restaurants & medical district! Hurry to see!

For open house information, contact Shannon Rollings, Shannon Rollings Real Estate, LLC at 803-278-1818

Copyright © 2021 Aiken MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSC-117619)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgACf_0btD0uq300

4040 Crimson Pass, Graniteville, 29829

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,810 | Single Family Residence | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Highland Hills is an incredible swim community with private neighborhood pool, cabana, streetlights, and sidewalks on both sides of the street coming soon. Highland Hills is conveniently located less than one mile from great schools, and I-20. Features include granite counter tops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, large open concept, large kitchen island, a walk in pantry, and an upstairs loft . Exterior features to include fully sodded yard, irrigation, and gutter on all sides. The Cabral features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath at 1634 square ft. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

For open house information, contact PJ Howard, D.R. Horton Realty of Georgia, Inc. at 678-509-0555

Copyright © 2021 Aiken MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSC-116730)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YON1_0btD0uq300

4028 Crimson Pass, Graniteville, 29829

5 Beds 3 Baths | $245,910 | 2,361 Square Feet | Built in None

Get the space you need including a guest bedroom and full bath on the main in this classic design. Casual dining opens to the island kitchen and spacious family room. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. Upstairs includes a versatile loft perfect for a media room or recreational space. Secondary bedrooms include generous closet space the bedroom suite is a true retreat with spa-like bath. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

For open house information, contact Highland Hills D.R. Horton - Augusta

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-46611-466-46611-466160000-3006)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwBPD_0btD0uq300

2529 Weldon Drive, Augusta, 30906

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Charming well-kept and updated house in convenient Augusta location! The one car garage and large rocking chair front porch welcomes you home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath gem has no carpet! Real hardwood floors in living areas, and tile in the kitchen, dining room, and baths. The foyer leads to a nice sized living room perfect for family time. The main bedroom with ensuite bath has a large recently renovated walk in shower. Great open kitchen that provides plenty of counter space and stainless appliances! The dining area has room for a large table plus a sideboard or extra storage and features French doors that lead to a huge screened porch with a porch swing! There is also a large deck off of the screened porch for grilling and relaxing in the sun. Nice backyard featuring a storage shed with power, wooden privacy fence, and front and rear irrigation. Its hard to find these features at this price point, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact SHAWNA MCMILLAN, RE/MAX TRUE ADVANTAGE at 706-922-9292

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-474668)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Augusta, GA
Real Estate
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Grilling#Open House#Design#Ga#French#Dishwasher Refrigerator#Llc#D R Horton Realty#Georgia Inc#Highland Hills
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Augusta News Watch

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
470
Followers
480
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy