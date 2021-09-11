On the hunt for a home in Augusta? These houses are on the market

(Augusta, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Augusta. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2003 Warren Street, Augusta, 30904 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with lots of character! Great investment opportunity! Welcoming rocking chair front porch! Hardwood floors, high ceilings, tall baseboards & lots of natural light! Living room with ceiling fan & beautiful glass french doors! Large dining room makes entertaining a joy! Kitchen with ceramic tile, gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator stays! Spacious bedrooms all with ceiling fans! Hall bathroom! Storage closets! Laundry room! Large backyard! 150 amp hot water heater! Easy access to downtown, shopping, restaurants & medical district! Hurry to see!

4040 Crimson Pass, Graniteville, 29829 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,810 | Single Family Residence | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Highland Hills is an incredible swim community with private neighborhood pool, cabana, streetlights, and sidewalks on both sides of the street coming soon. Highland Hills is conveniently located less than one mile from great schools, and I-20. Features include granite counter tops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, large open concept, large kitchen island, a walk in pantry, and an upstairs loft . Exterior features to include fully sodded yard, irrigation, and gutter on all sides. The Cabral features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath at 1634 square ft. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

4028 Crimson Pass, Graniteville, 29829 5 Beds 3 Baths | $245,910 | 2,361 Square Feet | Built in None

Get the space you need including a guest bedroom and full bath on the main in this classic design. Casual dining opens to the island kitchen and spacious family room. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. Upstairs includes a versatile loft perfect for a media room or recreational space. Secondary bedrooms include generous closet space the bedroom suite is a true retreat with spa-like bath. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

2529 Weldon Drive, Augusta, 30906 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Charming well-kept and updated house in convenient Augusta location! The one car garage and large rocking chair front porch welcomes you home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath gem has no carpet! Real hardwood floors in living areas, and tile in the kitchen, dining room, and baths. The foyer leads to a nice sized living room perfect for family time. The main bedroom with ensuite bath has a large recently renovated walk in shower. Great open kitchen that provides plenty of counter space and stainless appliances! The dining area has room for a large table plus a sideboard or extra storage and features French doors that lead to a huge screened porch with a porch swing! There is also a large deck off of the screened porch for grilling and relaxing in the sun. Nice backyard featuring a storage shed with power, wooden privacy fence, and front and rear irrigation. Its hard to find these features at this price point, schedule your showing today!

