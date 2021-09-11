CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Top homes for sale in Savannah

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 6 days ago

(Savannah, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Savannah than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205PhG_0btD0txK00

149 Fairwind Road, Savannah, 31410

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,799,900 | 3,398 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Want to own a piece of paradise on the water? 1.57 acres on deep water by the yacht club with a main home and a guest cottage. The main home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, living room, den, dining room, screened porch, open kitchen with corian counters and custom cabinets, 2 car side entry garage. The guest cottage features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, screened porch, hardwood floors, 2 car carport.

For open house information, contact Alicia Novak, ERA Southeast Coastal at 912-927-1088

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9026441)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OO19n_0btD0txK00

813 Carver Street, Savannah, 31415

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Calling all Investors, Nesters and Home Buyers to this Westside Jewel. Located in the historic community of Carver Heights, GA. This bungalow is situated on 50x100 lot. This home is freshly painted, has new flooring throughout and will include new appliances. This 1008 sqft quaint home is structured with Cinderblock frame, has 3 bed rooms and 1 bath, living room with dining nook off of the kitchen, washer and dryer connection room, fenced in backyard, central heat and air with covered front porch and off street parking... This home is solid and ideal for an investor or 1st time owner looking for a nice start.... This home is located in an area that has a high ratio of active and recently sold investment properties and within 1 mile of the newly constructed Civic Center/City Arena....Don't miss the opportunity to own this wonderful property!!!!

For open house information, contact Erica F Ferrell, Properties By Me at 912-421-1577

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-255023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnzuX_0btD0txK00

36 Cardinal Road, Savannah, 31406

5 Beds 4 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,736 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located in idyllic Isle of Hope is new construction by Transcend Custom Homes. Featuring high end finishes and an open floor plan, this five bedroom, three & a half bath home includes a first floor master and 2 car garage with a golf cart bay. With covered porches on the front and back and the potential for an outdoor kitchen and a fireplace, the outdoor space has not been forgotten. This is the perfect home to collaborate with the builder for your dream home.

For open house information, contact Ridley Stallings, Austin Hill Realty LLC at 912-354-2100

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-242308)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krXYz_0btD0txK00

14 River Bluff Drive, Savannah, 31406

4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Fabulous Oak Bluff home with numerous features! Come view this full brick home that sits on a spacious corner lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths, attached 2 car garage, additional parking space in front & back yard, plus a salt water pool to cool off in on hot summer days, a newer roof, HVAC less than one year old, updated guest and master bathroom. Move in today and complete the updates to make this your home! Neighborhood offers a community dock and is conveniently located near Harry Truman Parkway making Historic Downtown Savannah and Tybee Island an easy commute.

For open house information, contact Melissa D Stanford, Weichert REALTORS Stanford & Company at 912-356-5533

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-254518)

