Boston, MA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Boston

Boston Times
Boston Times
 6 days ago

(Boston, MA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Boston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh9Mk_0btD0s4b00

319 Cherry St, Newton, 02465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $779,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Wonderful investor opportunity with this charming and bright 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath antique colonial. Conveniently located in West Newton near Franklin Elementary and commuter rail. The property features a traditional front farmer's porch. Living room boasts high ceilings with lots sunlight and charm. A spacious dining room is easily accessible to the kitchen making this perfect for entertaining. A convenient side entry to mudroom/laundry and a half bath that complete the first floor living. On the second level there are 3 bedrooms, a full bath and lots of closet space. Oversized backyard with lush views and landscaping. Near four major parks, sports courts, shops and restaurants. Endless possibilities with this phenomenal property! A must see!

For open house information, contact Andersen Group Realty, Keller Williams Realty Boston Northwest at 978-369-5775

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72889623)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdJho_0btD0s4b00

30 High St, Medford, 02155

2 Beds 2 Baths | $724,900 | Condominium | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Where luxury meets comfort, this truly extraordinary home is the result. Explore this stylish, like-new, 2013 built, LEED-certified green construction 2-bed, 2-bath condo located in an historic brick building beside the Mystic River, steps to Medford Square. The unit features soaring 10-11' ceilings and extra tall divided glass windows with remote shades that let the sunlight stream in. The chef's kitchen is a textbook golden triangle with acres of counter space, luxe finishes and high-end appliances, including a Bertazzoni range. In the expansive living room, there is ample space for a dining suite plus a sitting area that doubles as a stunning home theater with built-in surround sound. Bedrooms and bathrooms are tucked away on the opposite side of the unit for privacy, yet are impressive in their own right. The primary bedroom features a charming breakfast balcony, a huge custom double closet and a decadent bath with Jacuzzi tub and Toto Washlet with heated seat. Welcome home...

For open house information, contact Harry Silverstein, Keller Williams Realty at 617-497-8900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72886421)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmxnu_0btD0s4b00

208 Cedar St, Somerville, 02145

2 Beds 2 Baths | $749,000 | Condominium | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This sun-splashed penthouse condo is the perfect combination of quiet and quaint in the vibrant, lively Somerville. Close to everything - Just a block away from the Somerville bike path, within a short walk to Davis Square, Ball Square, and Magoun Square. It feels open and inviting when you cross the threshold of this fully renovated 2014 home! Whether you like to watch the sunrise or sunset, you have two Private decks off the front living room and rear of the house overlooking an apple tree. Both bedrooms are spacious - utilize the abundant California closet in the primary bedroom with its ensuite bathroom. The 3 zone NuVo whole-home ceiling speaker system is great for entertainment. Part of a well-run association of 3 homes. Enjoy the convenience of walking down the bike bath to the redline Davis T. The Green Line Extension of Magoun T and Ball Square T are highly anticipated (ETA 12/21), near Trum field, Tufts University, and a great variety of restaurants.

For open house information, contact Santana Properties Team, Keller Williams Realty at 617-497-8900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72892038)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqPgK_0btD0s4b00

96 Pembroke Street, Boston, 02118

3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,779,000 | Condominium | 2,385 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Live in the brownstone of your dreams! Elegance radiates both in and out of this home boasting over 2300+ sq ft of old-world charm. Stunning entry way leads to the sun drenched family room with floor to ceiling windows and a gorgeous fireplace. Open dining area with 2nd fireplace leads to the bright kitchen w/wall oven, center island with cook top, granite counters, farmhouse sink and more! Opulent master offers a bay window, walk-in closet, and modern private bath. Lower level has another bedroom with a walk-in closet that can easily convert to a family room! Lower level laundry, hardwood flooring, private balcony and so much more! This is a commuters dream being so close to Rt 28, Mass Ave, and Back Bay. Call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Lisa G. Loveland, Keller Williams Realty Boston-Metro | South End at 617-267-2666

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72874731)

