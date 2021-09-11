Take a look at these homes on the market in Madison

(Madison, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Madison than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

618 Prospect Rd, Waunakee, 53597 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,583 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Ready 10/29/2021! Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team.

For open house information, contact Ashley Carmichael, Stark Company, REALTORS at 608-226-3000

4734 Poplar Creek Dr, Madison, 53718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Condominium | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Accepted offer with BUMP. Beautiful 2/3 Bedroom Condo in Sun Prairie School District! Close to all of the amenities that East Madison and Sun Prairie have to offer! Open Concept layout with beautiful fireplace. Master suite with jetted tub and walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage with private entry. Water/Sewer included in the HOA fee. Enjoy beautiful views of the pond from your deck.

For open house information, contact Trish Schaefer, American, REALTORS at 608-834-2600

8419 Elderberry Rd, Madison, 53717 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Duplex | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Where else can you buy a beautiful THREE bedroom, 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage in Madison for $350,000?? And the view... It backs up to UW owned land so you don't have any neighbors looking at you! So spacious and bright throughout. Deck overlooks UW land. Close to Metcalfe's grocery store, West Town Mall, and tons of restaurants. Assessment and Taxes are based on both units.

For open house information, contact Robin Anderson-Guernsey, Stark Company, REALTORS at 608-256-9011

627 Hillcrest Dr, Waunakee, 53597 3 Beds 3 Baths | $332,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Ready 09/20/21! Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team.

For open house information, contact Joshua Besch, Stark Company, REALTORS at 608-226-3000