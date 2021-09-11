CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Santa Rosa market now

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Santa Rosa, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Santa Rosa. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGMem_0btD0qJ900

2734 Canterbury Drive, Santa Rosa, 95405

3 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in None

This lovely Canterbury Heights home of Bennett Valley offers an open floorplan, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, an oversized skylight, and an extended pantry area. Share time together in the front rooms, with both the living and the dining rooms capturing south-facing light, or retreat to the 'family' room with the fireplace for a more cozy space. Outside, enjoy the large deck overlooking the mature roses and fig tree. Currently this property presents a low-maintenance-landscape, but is truly a blank canvas to create just the front and backyards your heart desires. There is ample gardening space below the deck or in the side yard. Convenient to parks, golf, shopping, and schools. All furnished images are virtually staged. Welcome home ~

For open house information, contact Jana Jones, Eleven: Eleven Sonoma County Real Estate at 707-478-7638

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321073977)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cf1Tf_0btD0qJ900

7045 Edinburgh Court, Windsor, 95492

3 Beds 3 Baths | $819,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome to 7045 Edinburgh Ct. Private cul-de-sac location. Cathedral ceilings greet you thru the double front doors. Formal living and dining areas. Family room with cozy fire place. Kitchen has Royal Ivory composite granite counters with Farm sink. Very nice! Large master bedroom with sitting area, walk in closest. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Nice open staircase with room for all your wall art or collectables. 3 car attached garage, 3rd car garage area being use as office. Interior laundry area with storage. Large side yard. Storage sheds. No drive thru traffic keeps your pets safe.

For open house information, contact Robert Moreiko, Town & Country Properties at 707-566-3980

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321084951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8RGN_0btD0qJ900

8380 Trione Circle, Windsor, 95492

3 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,815 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Right in the middle of wine country this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is waiting for you. You will be welcomed by the charming front porch where you can sit and gaze at the open green space across the street. Once inside the first floor offers two separate entertaining areas, a bright kitchen and half bath. Upstairs you will find the large main bedroom with huge walk in closet. The two other bedrooms are also spacious and situated down the hall with the third bathroom. The backyard has a beautifully trellised spot to enjoy and your evenings or morning coffee. Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Kelly Francis, Sterling California Properties at 707-523-4300

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321079833)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekU2l_0btD0qJ900

727 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, 95401

6 Beds 7 Baths | $2,800,000 | 4,456 Square Feet | Built in 1902

This highly desired 4,456 SF Victorian house is one of the finer remaining homes in Santa Rosa designed by locally prominent architect Brainerd Jones. The house has been well maintained and currently has two well known operating businesses: Gary's at the Belvedere and Joey's Original Pizza. The current operating restaurant Joey's is extremely busy and is currently on a month-to-month rent. The current owners and operators of Gary's at the Belvedere have a full bar and have continuously reported abundant revenue for the past twelve years. It won't be available for long so jump on this opportunity to live and run your own restaurant/bar in the same convenient location! Also listed under commercial listing 321070618

For open house information, contact Victor Claros, Keller Williams Realty at 707-978-3500

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-22033910)

