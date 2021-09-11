Check out these Oxnard homes on the market

(Oxnard, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oxnard will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1109 Centennial Avenue, Camarillo, 93010 3 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,694 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great Single Story home with 3 Car Garage. Nicely Landscaped. 2 Patios.

1150 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo, 93010 2 Beds 2 Baths | $98,500 | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Welcome to Camarillo Mobile Home Estates, an active Senior Gated Community, 55 plus. Centrally located and close to shopping center, restaurants, theater and the Camarillo Outlets. This home is set in a pleasant side of the community as there are no homes behind, just a private road. This lovely 2+2 has been upgraded since 2008 and ready to move in. The upgrades include both bathrooms, all flooring and kitchen counter tops. The Plumbing was also replaced. The garbage disposal and kitchen faucet are NEW. In 2013 New Furnace and Air Conditioner were installed. The interior had been painted as well. Plantation Shutters installed throughout the home for privacy and a nice clean look. The Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator and Counter Top Microwave are included with the sale. There is one camera at the back of the unit also included. The long Enclosed Patio Room has added approximately 270 sq ft of living space. Entry doors at both front and back for ease access. If you are looking for a nice gated senior community and good neighbors this is the place to be. Hurry this one won't last!

501 Strawberry Place, Oxnard, 93036 2 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Now selling: 501 Strawberry Place, Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and lots of improvements, newer wood like flooring all throughout, roof about 5yrs old, and porch flooring about 1 month old. Located at the desirable Meadowlake MH Park. This all age park features multiple lakes, a pool, a spa, a library, and a clubhouse for your enjoyment.

3369 North Oxnard Boulevard, Oxnard, 93036 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Condominium | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 2012

..Beautiful Riverpark home -Turn key ready - on the corner - 3 Beds , 2.5 baths. - Open floor plan with plenty of light - Spacious kitchen over looking entire down stairs - A patio leads off front room-- large master bedroom with balcony. nice size bathrooms - Extras,, Upgrades:Dishwasher (January 2021)Washing machine (April 2020) IncludedPainted cabinets and hardware addedGarage door motor (May 2020)Master closet organizerDisposal (March 2021)Kitchen facet (March 2021)Ring Doorbell . Included

