Take a look at these homes on the market in Pensacola

(Pensacola, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pensacola than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5234 Pale Moon Dr, Pensacola, 32507 4 Beds 3 Baths | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Waterfront home with a boat dock and lift on the bay with easy access to the Gulf. This beautiful home is nestled in the sought after Perdido Bay Country Club. You are only minutes from the beaches. Take a dip in your screened in pool, hang out on your dock, or go boating. This large lot sits directly on the water with an updated home that has breathe taking views from the kitchen. This is a must see to fully appreciate all that this home has to offer. **OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY 7/24/21 11-1** The owner has made a significant amount of improvements: New roof , soffit and fascia 2018 • New sprinkler irrigation 2021 • Orkin Boric acid whole house insulation 2018 • Economy Appliance Heat installed all new vents and ducts 2018 • Family heating air installed new Bryant heat exchange large capacity w/Reme Halo UV light to eliminate mold 2018 • 1st Choice Home Improvement renovated whole new kitchen all new hardwood cabinets, Quartz countertop; with all new appliances 2018: Samsung large refrigerator, 2 ovens, large range, large built in microwave • Whole wall built in entertainment center with glass cabinets 2018 • Wall to wall new marble floor tiles 2018 • New water heater 2019 • New bathroom renovation 2018 w/double marble vanity. All new toilets. • New pool filter 2020 by Pensacola pool • New pool liner 2020 by Pensacola pool • Loftis marine built new 100ft seawall 2018 with Tieback anchors/Concrete Deadman. Long pier and boat dock/deck with Thru Flow decking panels. 2 lifts: Boat lift and Wave runner lift • New mature palms trees • Selectricity installed electricity outlets and lighting to boat docks • Selectricity installed 220 V electric car charger in garage. • New sewage line from house to street 2021 by AirDesign plumbing. • Orkin yard and house insecticides maintenance program and termite prevention since purchased 2017 • Rebuild NW Florida hurricane reinforcement, hurricane proof doors and shutters.

14007 Perdido Key Dr, Perdido Key, 32507 5 Beds 6 Baths | $2,565,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,601 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Where modern luxury and quality meet - limited opportunity on Perdido Key. Viviana, Perdido Key's latest development of 12 single family homes each with their own pool and outdoor entertainment space, elevator, gas stove, grill and 2 On- demand gas hot water heaters, gas fireplace, 3 car garage, over 6500 sf of living space with 3600+ sf of heated and cooled gulf front living - directly on the beautiful white sands of the Gulf of Mexico, 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths of exquisite modern coastal construction by a leading coastal home builder.. Features include: Stucco exterior, TPO roof, 2 x 6 construction, 10' beams, elevator to each floor, top floor master suite and living/kitchen area, 2nd master suite on 2nd floor overlooking gulf, additional playroom/theatre room, 10' ceilings, tile throughout, driveway pavers, state of the art appointments and appliances including grilling area. Viviana - where a lifetime of memories will be made in beautiful Perdido Key.

1360 La Paz St, Pensacola, 32506 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Here's your chance to live the outdoor life in paradise, where you can enjoy being close to everything yet feel like you are away from it all. This sturdy 3 bed /2 bath elevated stilt home, with recently reinforced pilings, is nestled in the picturesque community of Santa Marina on a quiet 1/4+ acre lot connected to a deepwater canal of Bayou Marcus, that is big enough to accommodate a 37' yacht. The open concept floor plan of the home provides tons of year-round natural light, while a new AC system keeps it comfortable on hot summer days and a gas log fireplace keeps it cozy on those early winter nights. The kitchen, which also utilizes gas for the oversized range, also includes a dishwasher, bar top seating, and tons of cabinet space. The master bedroom easily accommodates a king-sized bed and comes with a spacious walk-in shower and its own sliding doors to the wrap-around deck, where you can enjoy daily bayview sunsets or watch the wildlife come and go into the 1000 acre protected wetlands located behind the home. Outback, the fenced yard meanders down to the water where you can cast a line for bass or redfish, gather with friends and family around a weekend bonfire, or use the boat lift on the dock to set in and be on Perdido Bay in minutes. Underneath the home is a 2 car garage, plenty of additional covered parking and storage space for all your toys, and a motorized dumbwaiter to hoist heavy objects to the main floor; While a dedicated parking pad situated adjacent to the home is perfect for storing away a boat or RV for the season. What's more, this west Escambia County home has all the amenities, culture, and services offered in Pensacola at your fingertips, yet it is only a short drive to historic State & National parks, relaxing in the cool white sand and warm blue waters at Johnson Beach on Perdido Key or Pensacola Beach, and spending the day in Gulf Shores, Destin, or anywhere in-between.

7843 Chesterfield Rd, Pensacola, 32506 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Extremely well maintained and cared for, one owner home in Forte Estates. This 4 bed, 2 bath home has over 2300 square feet of living space, plus an almost 300 square foot Florida Room. The kitchen is bright and roomy with solid surface counter tops, stainless appliances and tile floors, leading to a formal dining room. The living room is open and spacious giving many options for layout of your furniture. 4 large bedrooms with an oversized master bedroom giving extra space for workout equipment or sitting space. Plenty of closet space in all rooms and throughout the house. Almost 3 full walls of the garage are built-in cabinet and storage space. The Florida room leads out onto a paved patio with pergola cover and beautiful brick planters. The lawn irrigation well is 128 ft deep. Septic Tank pumped 8/16/21. There is very large RV cover with concrete pad in the back side yard with a nice wood storage barn/workshop behind. Windows and hurricane panels installed in 2010. Beautiful plants and yard all around top of this beautiful home. Call for your showing today!

