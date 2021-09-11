Take a look at these homes on the market in Shreveport

(Shreveport, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shreveport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3485 Alma Road, Shreveport, 71119 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2001

MOTIVATED Sellers! Seller is leaving a 2 year old glass top electric range, side by side refrigerator, washer & dryer, and deck furniture, also leaving a 8 camera system, and a 24 inch monitor, and fire safe. Bring all offers, investors are welcomed.

For open house information, contact Brittney Dixon, Rhodes Realty LLC at 318-238-3733

1826 Bonn Street, Bossier City, 71112 3 Beds 2 Baths | $102,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1960

With its open floorplan, this home offers great space for living, dining, home office plus a sunroom that is not counted in the SFHA. The kitchen includes a stainless steel refrigerator (not warrantied), stainless steel dishwasher, farm sink, electric cooktop with exhaust hood, breakfast bar, and a pantry. Other notable features and amenities include 2-closets in master bedroom, large linen closet, new commode, canned lights, ceiling fans, large laundry room with washer and dryer (not warrantied), new electrical box, 5-6 year old roof, Trane HVAC unit, storm door, large and shady fully fenced backyard, and a storage building. It is located close to Barksdale AFB, I-20, and Airline Drive shopping corridor.

For open house information, contact Joyce Jeffrey, Summit Executive Realty at 318-747-3117

2005 Oxford Place, Bossier City, 71111 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,222 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Gorgeous home in family friendly Carriage Oaks - open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in both the living room and kitchen - quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen with storage galore - breakfast room and separate formal dining room - large master suite with stunning ensuite bath - enjoy summer evenings outside overlooking huge fully fenced backyard - back patio partially covered with awning - separate storage shed in backyard - conveniently located near I220, I20, and BAFB - come and see this beauty today!!

For open house information, contact Tammi Montgomery, RE/MAX Real Estate Services at 318-752-2700

3073 Gorton Road, Shreveport, 71119 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1955

***CHECK OUT THIS LISTING*** Perfect for a homebuyer OR an investor!!! Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The owner has used the extra room as a third bedroom! This home has lots of space, walking distance to Cross Lake and conveniently located to everything! If you are looking for your next home or even your next rental property, keep this one at the top of your list!!! Tenant occupied currently. Please DO NOT disturb tenant.

For open house information, contact Matthew Stevens, Titan Property Network LLC at 318-309-7653