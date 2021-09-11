CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Shreveport

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Shreveport, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shreveport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RkKw_0btD0nuC00

3485 Alma Road, Shreveport, 71119

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2001

MOTIVATED Sellers! Seller is leaving a 2 year old glass top electric range, side by side refrigerator, washer & dryer, and deck furniture, also leaving a 8 camera system, and a 24 inch monitor, and fire safe. Bring all offers, investors are welcomed.

For open house information, contact Brittney Dixon, Rhodes Realty LLC at 318-238-3733

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14553222)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLFLG_0btD0nuC00

1826 Bonn Street, Bossier City, 71112

3 Beds 2 Baths | $102,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1960

With its open floorplan, this home offers great space for living, dining, home office plus a sunroom that is not counted in the SFHA. The kitchen includes a stainless steel refrigerator (not warrantied), stainless steel dishwasher, farm sink, electric cooktop with exhaust hood, breakfast bar, and a pantry. Other notable features and amenities include 2-closets in master bedroom, large linen closet, new commode, canned lights, ceiling fans, large laundry room with washer and dryer (not warrantied), new electrical box, 5-6 year old roof, Trane HVAC unit, storm door, large and shady fully fenced backyard, and a storage building. It is located close to Barksdale AFB, I-20, and Airline Drive shopping corridor.

For open house information, contact Joyce Jeffrey, Summit Executive Realty at 318-747-3117

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14630220)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eBBD_0btD0nuC00

2005 Oxford Place, Bossier City, 71111

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,222 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Gorgeous home in family friendly Carriage Oaks - open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in both the living room and kitchen - quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen with storage galore - breakfast room and separate formal dining room - large master suite with stunning ensuite bath - enjoy summer evenings outside overlooking huge fully fenced backyard - back patio partially covered with awning - separate storage shed in backyard - conveniently located near I220, I20, and BAFB - come and see this beauty today!!

For open house information, contact Tammi Montgomery, RE/MAX Real Estate Services at 318-752-2700

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14651354)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNGXF_0btD0nuC00

3073 Gorton Road, Shreveport, 71119

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1955

***CHECK OUT THIS LISTING*** Perfect for a homebuyer OR an investor!!! Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The owner has used the extra room as a third bedroom! This home has lots of space, walking distance to Cross Lake and conveniently located to everything! If you are looking for your next home or even your next rental property, keep this one at the top of your list!!! Tenant occupied currently. Please DO NOT disturb tenant.

For open house information, contact Matthew Stevens, Titan Property Network LLC at 318-309-7653

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-278256NL)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barksdale Air Force Base, LA
Shreveport, LA
Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#The Living Room#Home Office#Washer Dryer#Rhodes Realty Llc#Sfha#Trane Hvac#Airline Drive#Summit Executive Realty#Carriage Oaks
Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
384
Followers
467
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy