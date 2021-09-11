Amarillo-curious? These homes are on the market

(Amarillo, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Amarillo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1500 Hughes St, Amarillo, 79102 4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1948

If your looking for space, this is it! With 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room, and finished basement there is room for the whole family. You will love the front porch! Original hardwood floors, crown molding and tall ceilings bring all the charm of this 1948 home. Did I mention the NEW windows and blinds? The kitchen features granite, brand new stainless steel appliances, pantry and soooo many cabinets!!! All four bedrooms are great size as well are the closets. The laundry room is massive and could be a great mudroom as well. Both the breakfast area an formal dining room make meal time a hit. The finished basement would make a fantastic theater or game room. Living room large with lots of natural light! New roof March 2020.

8406 English Bay Pkwy, Amarillo, 79119 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Charming Westover Village garden home on highly coveted English Bay Parkway. This open 3/2/2 boasts neutral paint in designer hues throughout. The spacious kitchen has SS appliances, gas cooking , updated fixtures, and granite countertops. Adorable mudroom with built in secretary and storage also offer a large walk-in pantry. The en-suite master has a large soaking tub and ample walk-in closet. Laundry area features plenty of storage and pet wash.

2408 Drake Elm Pl, Amarillo, 79124 4 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful and spacious in the Woodlands! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is on a large corner lot and has a formal dining room, large open kitchen/hearth room with fireplace, breakfast room, living room, office and more! Brand new carpet throughout!! Very light and open, wonderful windows. Oversized garage with shop area. The backyard is large enough for a pool.

900 Pittsburg St, Amarillo, 79104 3 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1952

2 houses, one is stucco, the other is brick. Second house is 1 BR 1 bath--could rent for $750 mo or be inlaw quarters. Main house is very nice inside, has large rooms and an updated kitchen. All appliances stay with the property. See it, you will like it, in a quiet neighborhood. A bachelor lives there, so it could be a little cluttered when you show it.

