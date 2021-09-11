CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo-curious? These homes are on the market

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 6 days ago

(Amarillo, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Amarillo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVKIO_0btD0m1T00

1500 Hughes St, Amarillo, 79102

4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1948

If your looking for space, this is it! With 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room, and finished basement there is room for the whole family. You will love the front porch! Original hardwood floors, crown molding and tall ceilings bring all the charm of this 1948 home. Did I mention the NEW windows and blinds? The kitchen features granite, brand new stainless steel appliances, pantry and soooo many cabinets!!! All four bedrooms are great size as well are the closets. The laundry room is massive and could be a great mudroom as well. Both the breakfast area an formal dining room make meal time a hit. The finished basement would make a fantastic theater or game room. Living room large with lots of natural light! New roof March 2020.

For open house information, contact Amber Watkins, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4529)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRGfE_0btD0m1T00

8406 English Bay Pkwy, Amarillo, 79119

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Charming Westover Village garden home on highly coveted English Bay Parkway. This open 3/2/2 boasts neutral paint in designer hues throughout. The spacious kitchen has SS appliances, gas cooking , updated fixtures, and granite countertops. Adorable mudroom with built in secretary and storage also offer a large walk-in pantry. The en-suite master has a large soaking tub and ample walk-in closet. Laundry area features plenty of storage and pet wash.

For open house information, contact Michael Hughes, Hughes Real Estate at 806-584-8421

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5662)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtx4Q_0btD0m1T00

2408 Drake Elm Pl, Amarillo, 79124

4 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful and spacious in the Woodlands! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is on a large corner lot and has a formal dining room, large open kitchen/hearth room with fireplace, breakfast room, living room, office and more! Brand new carpet throughout!! Very light and open, wonderful windows. Oversized garage with shop area. The backyard is large enough for a pool.

For open house information, contact JT Jamie Haynes Team, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5443)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uKkA_0btD0m1T00

900 Pittsburg St, Amarillo, 79104

3 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1952

2 houses, one is stucco, the other is brick. Second house is 1 BR 1 bath--could rent for $750 mo or be inlaw quarters. Main house is very nice inside, has large rooms and an updated kitchen. All appliances stay with the property. See it, you will like it, in a quiet neighborhood. A bachelor lives there, so it could be a little cluttered when you show it.

For open house information, contact Ken Thompson, ABR, QSC, Ken W. Thompson Quality Real Estate at 806-354-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-3814)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Amarillo, TX
Business
Amarillo, TX
Real Estate
City
Amarillo, TX
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Thompson
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo, TX
278
Followers
460
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy