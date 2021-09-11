Take a look at these homes on the Lubbock market now

(Lubbock, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lubbock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5518 94Th Street, Lubbock, 79424 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Nice location! Lubbock ISD school district 3-2-2- large Kitchen W/Island, Isolated Master Bedroom,Beautiful Fireplace,And Plantation Shutters On Front Of Home.

For open house information, contact Kent Hebison, Keller Williams - Lubbock at 806-771-7710

2106 95Th Street, Lubbock, 79423 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,371 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This home is ready for a new owner. 3/2/2 in a cul-de-sac. Nice corner fireplace to enjoy. Master bedroom walk-in-closet. Home is in a great established neighborhood. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Irma Carrasco, Century 21 John Walton, REALTORS at 806-793-8111

1506 27Th Street, Lubbock, 79411 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1947

What a fantastic opportunity to make this great home yours! Home owners or investors, Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Mandry Cox, All Real Estate, LLC at 806-368-8712

3912 149Th, Lubbock, 79423 3 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,060 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This contemporary design parade home in Sedona from LB HOME brings a style unlike any other in Lubbock. The exterior is stunning from the moment you walk up and are greeted by the large windows, ipe wood & rain screen accents, black brick fireplace, standing seam metal roof, and xeriscaped flower beds. The design of the home offers clean white walls, hardwood floors, an artistic modern style courtyard layout around the backyard that is built to entertain with a UV light filtered pool with automatic cover, fountains, an outdoor kitchen area and bar area, gas powered ceiling patio heaters and a half bathroom. The owner's suite offers a large bedroom with amazing natural light, a spa-like bathroom with wrap-around shower and amazing storage plus a second washer/dryer in the closet. The walls of glass and accordion windows in the kitchen combine the indoors and outdoors seamlessly into this modern living home that boasts luxurious touches throughout. Call for your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Dan Williams, Williams & Company Real Estate at 806-777-1310