CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Lubbock market now

Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 6 days ago

(Lubbock, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lubbock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHPBo_0btD0l8k00

5518 94Th Street, Lubbock, 79424

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Nice location! Lubbock ISD school district 3-2-2- large Kitchen W/Island, Isolated Master Bedroom,Beautiful Fireplace,And Plantation Shutters On Front Of Home.

For open house information, contact Kent Hebison, Keller Williams - Lubbock at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11728349)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NJDM_0btD0l8k00

2106 95Th Street, Lubbock, 79423

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,371 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This home is ready for a new owner. 3/2/2 in a cul-de-sac. Nice corner fireplace to enjoy. Master bedroom walk-in-closet. Home is in a great established neighborhood. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Irma Carrasco, Century 21 John Walton, REALTORS at 806-793-8111

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202108993)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozJZq_0btD0l8k00

1506 27Th Street, Lubbock, 79411

3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1947

What a fantastic opportunity to make this great home yours! Home owners or investors, Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Mandry Cox, All Real Estate, LLC at 806-368-8712

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202106640)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqhRL_0btD0l8k00

3912 149Th, Lubbock, 79423

3 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,060 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This contemporary design parade home in Sedona from LB HOME brings a style unlike any other in Lubbock. The exterior is stunning from the moment you walk up and are greeted by the large windows, ipe wood & rain screen accents, black brick fireplace, standing seam metal roof, and xeriscaped flower beds. The design of the home offers clean white walls, hardwood floors, an artistic modern style courtyard layout around the backyard that is built to entertain with a UV light filtered pool with automatic cover, fountains, an outdoor kitchen area and bar area, gas powered ceiling patio heaters and a half bathroom. The owner's suite offers a large bedroom with amazing natural light, a spa-like bathroom with wrap-around shower and amazing storage plus a second washer/dryer in the closet. The walls of glass and accordion windows in the kitchen combine the indoors and outdoors seamlessly into this modern living home that boasts luxurious touches throughout. Call for your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Dan Williams, Williams & Company Real Estate at 806-777-1310

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202108189)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Lubbock, TX
Real Estate
City
Lubbock, TX
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
323
Followers
457
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy