Take a look at these homes on the Sarasota market now

(Sarasota, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sarasota. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7223 Turnstone Road, Sarasota, 34242 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,825,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,941 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Sanderling Club, truly, the most sought-after Gulf-to-Bayfront community on Siesta Key…Sarasota County for that matter. Canopy lined private streets weave throughout this naturally landscaped community leading you to your private escape from modern day hustle and bustle to an old Florida island life. The community enjoys over a mile of private white sandy beaches, tennis courts, a playground, a fully equipped beachfront club house and private cabanas designed by the famed architect, Paul Rodolph. Relax and enjoy sunsets every evening from your cabana or the large patio at the clubhouse. The clubhouse & patio is perfect for large social events with family and friends. For the boating enthusiast, Sanderling offers a secured deep-water marina with fresh water/power to each slip and provides access to the Intracoastal Waterway and the Gulf of Mexico. The marina and cabanas are available to members on a first come basis. This is an opportunity to join a club with deep heritage history on the island of Siesta Key. Sanderling Club is a gated community, manned 24 hrs. daily. This canopy covered lot is home to 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, & pool that lends plenty of room to entertain family and friends. The Master bedroom has large sliding glass windows overlooking the glistening waters of the lagoon. The large second guest suite has an additional entry from the pool deck and en suite with a separate study. Two more bedrooms and baths are located at the other side of the house offering an open split plan. One of the bathrooms has an entry from the pool deck. The modern opened island kitchen is spacious w/stainless appliances and views of the lagoon. With over .86 acres overlooking the Heron Lagoon, private tropical lot, and mangrove island, this parcel is completely secluded. The new owner may choose to remodel the existing home…it has good bones or build the dream home you’ve always wanted.

For open house information, contact Tony Andrews, ANDREWS & ASSOCIATES REALTY at 941-921-5999

8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota, 34238 2 Beds 2 Baths | $2,000 | 1,238 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club. This impeccable condo affords long views of the 9th fairway and lake, evening sunsets, lots of wildlife and total privacy from its slider-enclosed "Florida Room" (adds additional sf to an already spacious 2 BR/2 Bath, 1238 sf unit.) The gorgeous all-new kitchen (2017) has a separate eating space and boasts solid wood cabinetry with slow-close doors and drawers, Quartz countertops, recessed lighting, crown molding, high-end new appliances and a large open view of the living area. Updated bathrooms, beautiful laminate flooring, & dry bar in the living room. This condo is steps away from the Terrace's community heated pool, tennis court and BBQ area. You'll feel more like you're in a single-family home with its own picturesque backyard that is right outside your back door. There are no stairs to climb and your reserved parking space is right outside your front door. PLUS...you are a short stroll to the many active amenities Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club has to offer: an 18-hole golf course, a well-equipped fitness center, lighted Har-Tru tennis courts, bocce courts AND a full-service restaurant and pro-shop. Minimum one-month rental, no pets allowed. ** BOOKED JANUARY THROUGH MARCH 2022! ** RENT PRICES: JANUARY - APRIL: $4,500/MO., MAY - SEPTEMBER: $2,000/MO., OCTOBER - DECEMBER: $3,500/MO.

For open house information, contact Kayla Lamb, NextHome Excellence at 941-234-3597

629 Kingfisher Lane, Longboat Key, 34228 2 Beds 3 Baths | $2,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,905 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Your new home awaits, a rare opportunity to call this your own. Enjoy stunning sunrises over still bay waters with abundant wildlife and canopied flowering trees. As you catch sight of a dolphin pod playing nearby, you know you are home. From Gulf to Bay, this much sought-after Longboat Key Estates Home is a place where you can relax on your private beach AND enjoy deep water boating access. Situated to capture wide-open Bay views, the dredged canal can accommodate sailboats as well as impressive-sized powerboats. The home is currently modeled as a 2/2.5, with office boasting water views from every angle. Your new waterfront home is the perfect blend of tropical island charm with beach-to-bay access and forever views of the Intracoastal waterway. Exclusive private beach with gated entry, complete with cabana and freshwater shower, is one of the prettiest stretches of the Gulf of Mexico. A private enclave of 46 homes in this iconic neighborhood provides the opportunity to bring your vision to life. Longboat Key Estates community amenities also feature a bayside boat dock and fishing pier, a community well and irrigation system, and an annual HOA of only $950. The friendly and active community borders Bayfront Park with tennis, basketball, pickleball, dog park, playground, kayak launch, fishing pier, day docks, and a picnic area. Design your private retreat in a beautiful full-service community with easy access to air travel, fabulous shopping and restaurants, vibrant theatre and art scene, marinas, waterfront dining, world-class beaches, and local parks. The central location on Longboat Key makes this the perfect island home to relax and enjoy a waterfront oasis with expansive views of the natural beauty of the bay. All within a 10-minute drive to New Pass and St. Armands Circle for wonderful dining and shopping. Whether sitting on the elevated deck or relaxing on your boat, savor the tranquility of beautiful Bay sunrises and stunning Gulf of Mexico sunsets. Complete remodel and redesign in 1997 and new roof in 2017. Serious, well-qualified buyers are invited to visit by appointment.

For open house information, contact Dianne Anderson, RE/MAX PLATINUM REALTY at 941-929-9090

19 Whispering Sands Drive, Sarasota, 34242 2 Beds 2 Baths | $969,000 | Condominium | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This beautifully updated condo offers true 180 degree Gulf Views from this 5th floor 2BD/2BA unit. The 26 ft long hurricane glassed & screened lanai offers a perfect place to enjoy Gulf breezes, beautiful sunsets and the private 850 ft sparkling sugar white beach. This 5th floor condo features a long lanai off the master bedroom and living room, a large dining area, wonderful, open eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and a large 2nd bedroom. The balcony has 2 sets of sliding glass doors; open the inner set and you expand your living space to 1,464 sf. This 55+ community offers plenty of activities within the assoc. There are two separate heated swimming pools, one on the beach, and one at the Clubhouse, shuffleboard, kayak storage, Tiki huts and grills on the beach, Club house with fitness center, assigned parking and 24hr. security. Just a short .4 mile walk to the shops and restaurants of quaint Siesta Village. Whispering Sands has an active social community and wonderful lifestyle. If you are younger than 55, you can still purchase a Whispering Sands unit; you just have to be 55+ to live here full time. A rare and great opportunity to own in one of Sarasota's best locations. Turnkey furnished, if desired. Some personal effects are not included. Own it in time for the Welcome Back party in the Fall!

For open house information, contact Betsy de Manio, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 941-349-4411