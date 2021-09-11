Lakeland-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lakeland, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lakeland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5717 Forest Ridge Drive, Winter Haven, 33881 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,780 Square Feet | Built in 2016

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. One or more photo(s) was virtually staged. Welcome to this well-maintained home nestled inside the quiet, established neighborhood of Forest Ridge, boasting just over 1,700 sq. ft. featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. As you step inside you'll find a bright and open functional space, with the kitchen overlooking the dining and living space, ideal for entertaining or keeping an eye on the game while you cook. The perfectly situated kitchen is the heart of the home, featuring a large island with seating space for at least four and plenty of counter space for the chef in your family! Just off of the living space is the master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and en-suite with dual sinks and a walk-in shower. BONUS! The master bedroom is separated from the remaining three bedrooms, allowing for extra privacy. Continuing the entertaining space, through the sliding glass doors, is the expansive backyard with a playset overlooking a peaceful, open field. Centrally located with easy access to the highway to visit Tampa, Orlando, major attractions, and more! Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Jason Asa, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY AT THE PARKS at 407-629-4420

1626 Champion Dr., Lakeland, 33801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $123,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 2000

SCGC is a 55 plus, lot rent, 495 acres manufactured home community which includes a Ron Garl designed Championship 18 hole Golf Course. There is a 22,000 sq ft. clubhouse which houses a 427 seat ballroom for community events, concerts ,plays, church services ,dances etc. We have a Sports Bar and Grill, beauty shop, arts and crafts room, gift shop, library, fitness area, billiards room, men and women locker rooms with saunas and a full service Golf Pro Shop. We also have 8 shuffleboard courts, two tennis courts, two pickle ball courts, two swimming pools and a ten person whirlpool. Great central Florida location. We are a 45 minute drive to the Tampa International Airport, and a 50 minute drive to the Orlando International Airport. You can reach Bush Gardens-Tampa, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios-Orlando ,Sea World, and Legoland of Florida all within 45 minutes of your home! With 90 minutes, you can enjoy the beaches of St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Sarasota ,Bradenton on the gulf of Mexico, or Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Cocoa Beach and the Space Coast on the Atlanta Ocean.

For open house information, contact Terri Baker, Shalamar Creek/Murex at 863-665-0550

2450 New Jersey Road, Lakeland, 33803 4 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 21,780 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Incredible opportunity to live or own in the Lakeland area. . This large 4BR/2BA Single family style unit is in a great location and is ideal for End users or investors. You won't want to miss this one. All contracts and offers are subject to final review and approval of seller, all offers or contracts are not binding unless the entire agreement is ratified by all parties. Motived Seller!!!!!!!!

For open house information, contact Dahiana Rojas de Rojas, Canvas Real Estate at 954-332-7121

66 Hewlett Dr, Auburndale, 33823 2 Beds 2 Baths | $67,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1992

**EXCLUSIVE LISTING PLEASE CONTACT AGENT** HOME IS ON LEASED LAND WHERE YOU PAY A MONTHLY FEE AND ENJOY THE AMENITIES WITHOUT YEARLY PROPERTY TAXES**** Absolutely stunning 2 bedroom and 2 bath home in The Hamptons Golf and Country Club of Auburndale! A very active 55+ gated community with beautiful facilities and lots of amenities and activities!! The home has been transformed into a "showplace "!!! Everything has been updated including the roof, ac, floors, wall, kitchen and baths!!! A definite must see!! Incredible views of the lakes, fountains and golf course!! Spacious and great location!!! ABOUT THE COMMUNITY The Hamptons Golf and Country Club has an activities director that creates a monthly calendar of activities, there is something to do every day! Newly updated/renovated clubhouse with a library, exercise room, billiards room, ball room, computer center with free WIFI, card tables, game room, TV room, recreation hall and a banquet hall. There are plenty of outdoor amenities to enjoy updated heated swimming pool, and hot tub, lighted tennis and shuffleboard courts, horseshoes, half court basketball, pickle ball, bocce ball, stocked ponds for catch and release, and more! Dog park for your fur-babies! RV and boat storage, pet areas The Hamptons Golf and Country Club is a prestigious golf course community and a golfers dream come true! Golf, golf, & more golf right at home! 18-Hole Golf Course, Putting Green & Golf Pro Shop All listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection by appropriate professionals. American Mobile Home Sales of Tampa Bay Inc. cannot guarantee or warrant the accuracy of this information or condition of this property. Measurements are approximate. The buyer assumes full responsibility for obtaining all current rates of lot rent, fees, and pass-on costs. Additionally, the buyer is responsible for obtaining all rules, regulations, pet policies, etc., associated with the community, park, or home from the community/park manager. American Mobile Home Sales of Tampa Bay Inc is not responsible for quoting of said fees or policies.

For open house information, contact Joseph Remkus, American Mobile Home Sales of Tampa Bay, Inc. at 727-667-2400