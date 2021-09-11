Take a look at these homes for sale in Syracuse

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(Syracuse, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Syracuse than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

312 Washington Boulevard, Fayetteville, 13066

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Your search ends here!! Unique Homewood cape with large livingroom with Bay window, (middle replacement windo has been ordered and will be installed and trim fixed before closing) Eat in kitchen with newer cabinetry and recessed lighting. 2 tiered deck off of kitchen leads to large fenced yard with playset. Master bedroom suite which fits a king-sized bed. Master bath has been updated and has a shower stall and walk in closet. Loads of closet space. Additional full bath on 1st floor. 2 spacios bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors. Almost all windows are vinyl replacement windows. Poured concrete, walk out basement which could be easily finished off if someone desires.

For open house information, contact Nancy B Hayman, Howard Hanna Real Estate at 315-446-8291

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1354253)

8420 Hobnail Road, Manlius, 13104

5 Beds 5 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,781 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Located in prestigious Mallards Landing and the award winning Fayetteville-Manlius School District, this house is not to be missed. From the moment you approach the beautiful exterior entrance you will be impressed. New kitchen with all the best finishings, including Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf and Bosch appliances with a walk-in pantry and 1st floor laundry. Lovely custom tiled floor leads to a half bath, backdoor storage, and screened-in porch. In addition, it has a warm, inviting feel with natural light from large windows in every room. The kitchen opens to the family room which is perfect for entertaining. The walk-out basement is complete with playroom, family room, and exercise room. A stunning home with everything you need. Tax record does not reflect additional 1,200 square footage from the finished, walk-out basement. Showings to begin 7/2/2021 @ 5:00 PM

For open house information, contact Theresa Houghtaling, Arquette & Associates,REALTORS at 315-446-4100

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1348288)

205 Barrett Street, Syracuse, 13204

4 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 1900

A rare opportunity to own a 1900s Victorian in the City's Westside. Featuring original woodwork and historical craftsmanship throughout including a staircase with an intricate carved post spotted as soon as you enter the door leading up to 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs. While on the first floor you enter into your living room adjoining to a family room, a formal dining room and your spacious eat-in kitchen.This would be a great home for an owner occupant or an investor looking to make rental income in the area. This home also features a fully fenced in yard and driveway, with plenty of parking!

For open house information, contact Michael Sutkus, Procopio Real Estate, Inc. at 315-928-5394

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1363261)

117 Bellshire Lane, Syracuse, 13208

3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Are you looking to live in the city limits but have a country feel? Don’t let this gem slip away! Perfect location on a dead end with VERY little traffic. Beautiful new bathrooms including an en-suite. This oasis is waiting for you with great space, natural hardwoods, formal dining room, home office , full basement perfect for storage. Attached garage so you never have to worry ! Bonus room on the first floor was used as a 4th bedroom, endless possibilities !

For open house information, contact Vincent Mangan, Acropolis Realty Group LLC at 315-396-0493

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1354201)

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

