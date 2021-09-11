House hunt Boise: See what’s on the market now

(Boise, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Boise. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4679 N Draft Ave., Boise, 83713 3 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Very nice home in a great area, Ready to move in. Split bedroom floor plan, New roof, New interior paint, New Carper. Heater and Water Heater two year old. It's an easy walk to all kinds of shopping.

8931 W Dulcimer, Boise, 83709 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Townhouse | 2,267 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Come see this beautiful townhome that lives and feels like it's not a townhome. The covered porch welcomes you into the entry leading to a well laid out open concept kitchen, dining and great room. Enjoy the view from balcony overlooking the backyard. Kitchen features ample storage and island. The spacious master suite and master bath with walk-in closet are on the main level. Huge family room great for entertaining on lower level with covered patio.

8548 W Small Creek Dr, Boise, 83709 4 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,871 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Fantastic Craftsman-Style two story home in Boise that has generous rooms throughout the house. Never feel cramped in your kitchen again with this extra large space and great pantry. Master bathroom has a big walk in tiled shower with double shower heads! Walk in closet in the bathroom is has plenty of shelves for organization. Office has glass French doors to shut out noise yet let light through the entry space. Upstairs has large bonus room, extra large bedroom and a full bathroom. Great back patio, back yard overlooks mature landscaping with no back neighbors.

4848 N Eyrie Way, Boise, 83703 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,380,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,509 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Striking modern architecture, cradled amongst the foothills in a premier North Boise location. Built by respected CORE Building Co, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3466 sqft home is ideal for single-level primary living, with secondary spaces upstairs. Master bedroom, guest suite, office & entertaining all on main-level. Protected vistas from the great room with a wall of windows (15' sliding door) opening to a gently sloped backyard creating ultimate privacy with no back yard neighbors. Fully-equipped kitchen provides professional-style built-in appliances, quartz countertops, modern tile backsplash, walk-in pantry & quality cabinet drawers & doors. Extended 3 car garage W/ Boat bay full landscaping w/ full, auto sprinklers. main-level master suite, featuring direct backyard access, spacious walk-in closet & luxurious spa-style bathroom w/dual vanities. An expansive covered patio serves as an intimate outdoor living room for all those wonderful Idaho summer nights.Only 10 mins to downtown Boise. PHOTOS SIMILAR

