CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

House hunt Boise: See what’s on the market now

Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Boise, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Boise. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaJFm_0btD0gj700

4679 N Draft Ave., Boise, 83713

3 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Very nice home in a great area, Ready to move in. Split bedroom floor plan, New roof, New interior paint, New Carper. Heater and Water Heater two year old. It's an easy walk to all kinds of shopping.

For open house information, contact John Butts, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98818211)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fINB2_0btD0gj700

8931 W Dulcimer, Boise, 83709

3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Townhouse | 2,267 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Come see this beautiful townhome that lives and feels like it's not a townhome. The covered porch welcomes you into the entry leading to a well laid out open concept kitchen, dining and great room. Enjoy the view from balcony overlooking the backyard. Kitchen features ample storage and island. The spacious master suite and master bath with walk-in closet are on the main level. Huge family room great for entertaining on lower level with covered patio.

For open house information, contact Jason Kemper, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson at 208-672-0447

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98815479)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Gklz_0btD0gj700

8548 W Small Creek Dr, Boise, 83709

4 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,871 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Fantastic Craftsman-Style two story home in Boise that has generous rooms throughout the house. Never feel cramped in your kitchen again with this extra large space and great pantry. Master bathroom has a big walk in tiled shower with double shower heads! Walk in closet in the bathroom is has plenty of shelves for organization. Office has glass French doors to shut out noise yet let light through the entry space. Upstairs has large bonus room, extra large bedroom and a full bathroom. Great back patio, back yard overlooks mature landscaping with no back neighbors.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Korenek, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98816340)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRn0i_0btD0gj700

4848 N Eyrie Way, Boise, 83703

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,380,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,509 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Striking modern architecture, cradled amongst the foothills in a premier North Boise location. Built by respected CORE Building Co, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3466 sqft home is ideal for single-level primary living, with secondary spaces upstairs. Master bedroom, guest suite, office & entertaining all on main-level. Protected vistas from the great room with a wall of windows (15' sliding door) opening to a gently sloped backyard creating ultimate privacy with no back yard neighbors. Fully-equipped kitchen provides professional-style built-in appliances, quartz countertops, modern tile backsplash, walk-in pantry & quality cabinet drawers & doors. Extended 3 car garage W/ Boat bay full landscaping w/ full, auto sprinklers. main-level master suite, featuring direct backyard access, spacious walk-in closet & luxurious spa-style bathroom w/dual vanities. An expansive covered patio serves as an intimate outdoor living room for all those wonderful Idaho summer nights.Only 10 mins to downtown Boise. PHOTOS SIMILAR

For open house information, contact Don Dubie, Woodhouse Group at 208-853-1444

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98816963)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Real Estate
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Boise#Water Heater#Open House#Silvercreek Realty Group#Coldwell Banker Tomlinson#French#Core Building Co#Woodhouse Group
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Boise Dispatch

Boise Dispatch

Boise, ID
154
Followers
458
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy