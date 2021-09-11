Salem-curious? These homes are on the market

(Salem, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Salem. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6110 Fairbanks St Se, Salem, 97306 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,761 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful well maintained home in prime South Salem location located near the end of a cul-de-sac. Recent updates include new roof in 2018, New HVAC in Nov 2019, Large elevated cedar deck with railing in 2020. Other features include extra large bedrooms, granite counters and gorgeous back yard.

5017 49Th Av Ne, Salem, 97305 4 Beds 3 Baths | $479,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,335 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MODEL HOME FOR SALE! MOVE-IN READY! Corner lot! Our Cambridge plan has an open concept layout with kitchen open to living space! Kitchen has large quartz island, pantry, and gas range, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. A/C, Laminate flooring throughout main, fireplace, DEAKO plug and play switches, and more! Hi-efficiency furnace, hybrid heat pump water heater and Smart Home Package included. Pre-wired for solar! HOA $15/mo. Incredible incentives with affiliated lender!

1920 Harritt Dr Nw, Salem, 97304 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Gorgeous updated home nestled in park-like setting w/creek running through forest park-like backyard. Many recent updates incl: windows, flooring, doors & trim, light fixtures, gutters, int/ext paint, kitchen appl & so much more. Hardwood floors, fireplace, barn door slider & lg covered patio are just a few of this home's great features. Highly desirable neighborhood with mature oaks/firs & large lots. 190’ deep lot offers peace, tranquility & natural views. No neighborhood quite like this one in Salem.

13693 Manning Rd, Gervais, 97026 4 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,024 Square Feet | Built in 2016

NEW PRICE! Amazing opportunity on rural acreage with farmland and mountain views in the distance! Bring your contractor and finish this custom home. Quality exterior finishes ready for interior build-out. Shell constructed in 2016. Int. rough-in plumbing/electrical, plans available, 4bd, 3.5ba plus office, living, dining, rec room. Subject to lot-line adj currently in process with the county.

