Check out these Fayetteville homes on the market

(Fayetteville, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fayetteville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

400 Gleneagles Court, Fayetteville, 28311 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Cul de Sac home with new paint, new carpets, large fenced in back yard and space to entertain. This one story ranch boasts a fantastic floor plan with huge eat in kitchen, living room and separate dining room. This home is all about location minutes away from restaurants and shopping. ds

822 Ancient Court, Fayetteville, 28312 5 Beds 4 Baths | $735,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 2006

AMAZING Custom Built Brick Home in Baywood Golf Community with NO HOA DUES situated on an acre with rear lot view of #8 Fairway Green & #9 Tee Box. EVERY detail you could imagine in this 5BR 4BA 5300+sq ft home.GRAND Foyer, FORMAL Living & Dining with CUSTOM Moldings, Arched Openings & 9ft Ceilings.Hardwood Floors in Main living area, Tile in Wet Areas. SPACIOUS Gourmet Kitchen w/ designer cabinets, GRANITE TOPS, BARTOP, LARGE breakfast area. MORNING Room or STUDY off kitchen. HUGE Laundry Area. ENORMOUS Master Suite with French Doors that Open to Covered Porch.GLAMOROUS ENSUITE bath. Double vanity sinks with granite tops. RELAXING soaking tub. TILED shower. EXERCISE Room w/ SUANA on 1st floor. MASSIVE Bonus space up for MEDAIA OR Theatre Room, pre plumbed for a wet bar. Additional Guest Rooms w/closets up and Full Bath. BEAUTIFUL covered Patio for ENTERTAINING overlooking the relaxing INGROUND POOL. MATURE Landscaping. Wrought iron FENCE. A STUNNING Home to preview. A MUST SEE !

3608 Camson Road, Fayetteville, 28306 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,477 Square Feet | Built in 2012

143 Perch Drive, Fayetteville, 28306 3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This beautiful home is ready for it's next homeowner to love. It is located in the heart of Fayetteville & close to everything. This piece of paradise has been loved by one family and is looking for someone to make new memories in.

