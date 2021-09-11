Check out these Lexington homes on the market

(Lexington, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lexington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

500 Pinewood Drive, Nicholasville, 40356 4 Beds 1 Bath | $174,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in None

Open Concept Living, dinning and Kitchen with 4 bedrooms and 1 Bath home. With an updated bath, screened in porch, new roof and flooring. Fully fenced in back yard with a storage shed. HURRY, This one wont last!

424 Northridge Drive, Lexington, 40505 4 Beds 2 Baths | $328,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,455 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Wow!! Take a look at this gorgeous home! This neighborhood is the North Side's best kept secret -- and for a good reason! The neighbors are fabulous and love each other and the neighborhood that they seldom move away! This home is immaculate! The spacious living room has hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. The dining room has a lot of natural light and access to the lovely back yard. Did you see the granite in the kitchen? How about that fireplace in the breakfast area? Check out the all weather sun room -- anyone for a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning? The large primary, 1st floor bedroom has an en suite and plenty of privacy from the spacious upstairs bedrooms. And if you love to entertain, you will ADORE the back yard, with a large deck, fireplace and plenty of yard to play in. Your kids and pets will love it, too! Call today to see this one before someone else snatches it up!

720 Windflower Way, Lexington, 40511 4 Beds 4 Baths | $421,097 | Single Family Residence | 3,066 Square Feet | Built in None

The Atkinson by Ball Homes, LLC.

100 Stellar Lane, Nicholasville, 40356 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,451 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Don't miss this GEM! This magnificent 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch is situated on a corner lot. The home offers a spacious kitchen, with ample eat-in dining space. The living room offers plenty of natural light, a fireplace, provides direct access to the massive, rear deck. The primary bedroom features a tray ceiling, and a full bathroom & walk in closet en suite. Be sure to see it while you can!

