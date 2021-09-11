CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Top homes for sale in Toledo

Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 6 days ago

(Toledo, OH) If you've been thinking about buying a home, there aren't many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Toledo. Whether you're looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that's being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0uBF_0btD0ZUu00

1149 W Dean, Temperance, 48182

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 story home features a completely remodeled first floor with a brand new beautiful kitchen and bathrooms! New laminate flooring on the first floor and newer carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms. Large family room with tons of natural light. The 2 car detached garage is set back off the road and gives you plenty of room for extra parking. The deep lot also allows for great privacy in the back yard! This one won't last long! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Les Manley, Key Realty One LLC - Monroe at 734-707-1289

Copyright © 2021 Monroe County Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50053844)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OALoq_0btD0ZUu00

1930 Brookwood, Temperance, 48182

5 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | 3,902 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Remarkable, unique home. Considered Bi/Tri Level. Features an in-law suite complete w/ Kitchen, master bedroom (exclude closet organizers not attached), office, separate laundry and heating, large bath with spa tub and separate shower. Third floor bonus room could be great work out room. another laundry in Lower level plus den could be 6th bedroom. Lower level has family room w/wood burning fireplace and the sitting room would make a great rec/ media room. the garage has an enclosed wood working shop added to rear. Four updated full bath rooms. There is a super deck (exclude gazebo) overlooking a beautiful giant back yard w/firepit, great for entertaining (exclude plants in pots). There has been some talk about resurfacing the roads in the near future nothing has been decided on and NO assessments yet. You must see this home to see all it has to offer. home is in 500 yr. flood plain, walk to all 3 schools, ymca, parks and library, Subject to seller purchasing home known to agent

For open house information, contact Amanda Lashuay, Real Estate 4U-Lambertville at 734-224-7777

Copyright © 2021 Monroe County Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50054587)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdh7W_0btD0ZUu00

7011 Clark, Ottawa Lake, 49267

4 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1989

4 bedroom ranch home with 2.5 baths on 5 acres with 3 newer outbuildings. The home has been recently updated, hardwood flooring in main living areas, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, huge kitchen island, appliances included, beautiful master suite & updated bath with heated floor & dual shower heads, 4th bedroom currently used as office. Watch the sun rise from the covered front porch, large sunroom on back of home, screen patio and covered deck on side of home. There are 3 large out buildings: the heated garage is 32x48 has 16' walls & 14' overhead door, frame & body tie downs in floor, with attic storage; the heated & air conditioned (man cave) work shop is 20x30; the pole barn is 48x62 has 16' walls, 8" concrete floor with drains, 14'x14' overhead door, 480v 300amp 3 phase power ready to run large machinery. Property is zoned AG with road frontage on both Lynch Rd & Clark Rd, perfect location for a home business or semi truck driver with easy access to US-23.

For open house information, contact Mike Sprott, Real Estate Solutions/MI, LLC-Temperance at 734-755-1717

Copyright © 2021 Monroe County Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50051628)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TkvM_0btD0ZUu00

1680 Cady Drive, Erie, 48133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Lovely Open Concept 3 bed, 2 full bath Ranch in Erie on a large corner lot with Mature Trees! Home was built in 2000 and features: luxury vinyl tile, newer roof, beautiful brick gas fireplace, modern open floor plan with white kitchen cabinets, spacious kitchen island with extra cabinet storage, master bedroom has a tray ceiling and full master bathroom along with double closets, tilt-in windows, gutter guards, large 2 car attached garage with attic storage. Deck off the back with privacy fenced-in area for entertaining friends. Excellent Location!

For open house information, contact Julie Faunt, Real Estate 4U-Lambertville at 734-224-7777

Copyright © 2021 Monroe County Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50053912)

