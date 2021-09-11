Top homes for sale in Toledo

(Toledo, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Toledo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1149 W Dean, Temperance, 48182 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 story home features a completely remodeled first floor with a brand new beautiful kitchen and bathrooms! New laminate flooring on the first floor and newer carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms. Large family room with tons of natural light. The 2 car detached garage is set back off the road and gives you plenty of room for extra parking. The deep lot also allows for great privacy in the back yard! This one won't last long! Schedule your showing today!

1930 Brookwood, Temperance, 48182 5 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | 3,902 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Remarkable, unique home. Considered Bi/Tri Level. Features an in-law suite complete w/ Kitchen, master bedroom (exclude closet organizers not attached), office, separate laundry and heating, large bath with spa tub and separate shower. Third floor bonus room could be great work out room. another laundry in Lower level plus den could be 6th bedroom. Lower level has family room w/wood burning fireplace and the sitting room would make a great rec/ media room. the garage has an enclosed wood working shop added to rear. Four updated full bath rooms. There is a super deck (exclude gazebo) overlooking a beautiful giant back yard w/firepit, great for entertaining (exclude plants in pots). There has been some talk about resurfacing the roads in the near future nothing has been decided on and NO assessments yet. You must see this home to see all it has to offer. home is in 500 yr. flood plain, walk to all 3 schools, ymca, parks and library, Subject to seller purchasing home known to agent

7011 Clark, Ottawa Lake, 49267 4 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1989

4 bedroom ranch home with 2.5 baths on 5 acres with 3 newer outbuildings. The home has been recently updated, hardwood flooring in main living areas, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, huge kitchen island, appliances included, beautiful master suite & updated bath with heated floor & dual shower heads, 4th bedroom currently used as office. Watch the sun rise from the covered front porch, large sunroom on back of home, screen patio and covered deck on side of home. There are 3 large out buildings: the heated garage is 32x48 has 16’ walls & 14’ overhead door, frame & body tie downs in floor, with attic storage; the heated & air conditioned (man cave) work shop is 20x30; the pole barn is 48x62 has 16’ walls, 8” concrete floor with drains, 14’x14’ overhead door, 480v 300amp 3 phase power ready to run large machinery. Property is zoned AG with road frontage on both Lynch Rd & Clark Rd, perfect location for a home business or semi truck driver with easy access to US-23.

1680 Cady Drive, Erie, 48133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Lovely Open Concept 3 bed, 2 full bath Ranch in Erie on a large corner lot with Mature Trees! Home was built in 2000 and features: luxury vinyl tile, newer roof, beautiful brick gas fireplace, modern open floor plan with white kitchen cabinets, spacious kitchen island with extra cabinet storage, master bedroom has a tray ceiling and full master bathroom along with double closets, tilt-in windows, gutter guards, large 2 car attached garage with attic storage. Deck off the back with privacy fenced-in area for entertaining friends. Excellent Location!

