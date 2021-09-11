CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Check out these homes for sale in Mobile now

Mobile News Flash
Mobile News Flash
 6 days ago

(Mobile, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mobile will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgVYh_0btD0XjS00

1063 Mccay, Mobile, 36609

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,663 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome to 1063 McCay Ave located in convenient Pinehurst subdivision. The roof is less than a year old (per seller.) This 3/2 features a very open floor plan and raised ceilings. The family room features a wood burning fireplace with built-in shelves and a wet bar. The kitchen features granite countertops with breakfast bar. The master bedroom can be located upstairs or downstairs. The second floor bedrooms are very spacious. The upstairs bathroom features a granite vanity counter top and glass shower doors. The sunroom located behind the sliding glass doors can also be used for a home office with natural lighting. The a/c unit was replaced this year (per seller.) The fenced back yard is large enough for any outdoor event. All measurements are estimates and should be verified by buyer. Call your favorite realtor to schedule your showing.

For open house information, contact Heidi Hall, IXL REAL ESTATE LLC at 251-265-1230

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-655642)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5mSk_0btD0XjS00

1306 Hercules, Mobile, 36603

1 Bed 1 Bath | $37,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in None

Calling all investors - 2 homes on 1 lot- one has a tenant, the other is vacant. The occupied home is a one bedroom and one bath home that is very roomy but needs some love on the bathroom floor in particular as well as some paint. The vacant home is a shotgun style home that is a 2 bed and 1 bath home. On the Green House, the owner paid for a new roof to be put on in 2019, has had some new flooring, and cabinets installed, updated appliances in the bathroom, but still needs some additional work. Both homes are be sold "As Is", so make sure you do your due diligence. Homes have much potential if you can finish the work.

For open house information, contact Michelle Smith, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY COOPER & CO at 251-639-4006

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-656078)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dY3LL_0btD0XjS00

32121 Weatherly, Spanish Fort, 36527

4 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,096 Square Feet | Built in 2008

You’re going to love this spacious custom home in sought after Spanish Fort! This gorgeous home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office, and an oversized bonus room. Extras galore including built ins, plantation shutters, central vacuum, Nest thermostats, 3 car garage, and an irrigation system. The open concept main level features formal and informal dining areas and a dream kitchen with a gas cooktop, built in oven/microwave, a walk-in pantry, and ample counterspace. A wall of windows looks out onto the shaded west lawn and screened porch. French doors separate the office from the rest of this space. It has an entire wall of built ins and large windows overlooking the front lawn. Adjacent to the office is a large primary suite with his and hers walk in closets, soaking tub, large shower, dual sinks, and water closet. On the other side of the main floor are two bedrooms separated by a Jack and Jill bath. Upstairs you will find a large bedroom with an ensuite bath perfect for teenagers or in-laws, a large walk-in storage closet, several attic storage access points, and a huge bonus room with nearly 500 square feet of flexible space.

For open house information, contact Rob Barr, ROBERTS BROTHERS ES MALBIS at 251-301-1112

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-655156)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMfIp_0btD0XjS00

1806 Mott, Mobile, 36617

3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in None

Home needs repair. Check it out to add to your rental portfolio! Currently rented for $690.

For open house information, contact Sheri Hussey-jones, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY COOPER & CO at 251-639-4006

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-655934)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Napa Valley Register

3 Bedroom Home in San Anselmo - $1,495,000

Located just steps from the quaint village of Downtown San Anselmo, this charming turn-of-the-century Victorian offers 1,593+/- sunny sq. ft., plus a legal, non-conforming 679+/- sq. ft. cottage for supplemental income (recently leased for $1,975/mo). A 2-story stunner tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined street, this 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home has been lovingly restored to maintain its period details. The main house has been tastefully updated with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Grounded in beautifully preserved Douglass fir flooring, a multitude of windows allow for ample natural light. Appointed with striking beam ceiling, custom built-ins, and replica wood-burning stove, there's no shortage of charm. Beyond a bright, eat-in-kitchen, a walkout deck unfolds into a lush backyard garden dotted in roses, hydrangeas, and wisteria. Mere minutes from downtown coffee shops, eateries, and grocers, this coveted slice of San Anselmo rarely comes to market. (Sq. Ft. per open homes floor plan)
SAN ANSELMO, CA
SPY

These Space-Saving Dining Sets Are The Ultimate Small Home Living Hack

Finding an appropriate dining set for a condo or small space can feel impossible. You want a large enough area to comfortably socialize and eat with loved ones while taking up as small of a footprint as possible. When you add your own aesthetic into the mix, options seem to get even narrower. There are endless shapes and sizes available, as well as some modular pieces that can be arranged to take up less space when they’re not being used or contain built-in storage. Many websites sell drop-leaf tables, which let your table extend. Besides the silhouette, there are several materials to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Heater-Equipped Bistro Tables

The EnerG+ Infrared Electric Outdoor Heater is a dual-purpose furniture solution for exterior spaces that will provide users with the ability to keep cozy when the temperature begins to dip. The table is equipped with a heater in the main support to emanate soothing warmth outwards towards those who are...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Real Estate
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Mobile, AL
Business
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Business
newspressnow.com

How to pick paint for home interiors

Many components combine to define a home's interior. Some homeowners may be partial to certain styles, such as ultra modern or farmhouse, while others may opt for a more traditional look that cannot necessarily be categorized as one style or another. Though many homeowners may spend considerable time and devote a lot of energy to making their home embody a certain style, those who aren't willing to commit to a particular look can lean on one component to make a stylish statement all their own: paint.
INTERIOR DESIGN
wdhn.com

Fall housing market in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Normally, people are waiting to buy and sell their homes during the Spring and Summer months, however, cities such as Rehobeth, Wicksburg, Headland, and other areas in the Wiregrass are growing and that means that more people are looking to buy homes. “So there are many...
DOTHAN, AL
businessobserverfl.com

Specialty food company closes $3.75M investment

BONITA SPRINGS — Innovative Food Holdings, which provides chefs and consumers direct access to specialty food products as well as gift boxes and other curated products, recently announced the closing of $3.75 million private placement. Funds associated with current board members, including JCP Investment Partnership LP and SV Asset Management...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Office#Custom Home#Al#Ixl Real Estate Llc#The Green House#Nest#French
archiproducts.com

Decorative and Sustainable Luceplan Lamps

15/09/2021 - On the occasion of Milan Design Week 2021, in the renovated Flagship Store in Corso Monforte, Luceplan has chosen to present its latest products, developed over the last two years, in its Flagship Store in Corso Monforte, a store specially renovated for the occasion. There are five new product ranges: Levante by Marco Spatti, Koinè by Mandalaki Studio, Doi by Meneghello Paolelli Associati, Malamata by Studio Shulab and Zile by Archirivolto Design. The display also includes the collections of outdoor lamps, launched online last spring: Flia by Alessandro Zambelli, Fienile Outdoor by Daniel Rybakken, Nui and Nui Mini by Meneghello Paolelli Associati.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

4 Ways to Make Kitchen Counters Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

According to researchers affiliated with UCLA, people spend more time in their kitchens than in any other room in their home. It’s a spot that bears the brunt of common household clutter, too. (Yes, eight-week-old Taco Bell coupon, I’m talking about you!) That said, the kitchen also plays heavily into overall resale value, so spiffying up this important space is a must if you’re contemplating putting your home on the market.
HOME & GARDEN
Mobile News Flash

Mobile News Flash

Mobile, AL
362
Followers
475
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mobile News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy