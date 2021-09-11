Check out these homes for sale in Mobile now

(Mobile, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mobile will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1063 Mccay, Mobile, 36609 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,663 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome to 1063 McCay Ave located in convenient Pinehurst subdivision. The roof is less than a year old (per seller.) This 3/2 features a very open floor plan and raised ceilings. The family room features a wood burning fireplace with built-in shelves and a wet bar. The kitchen features granite countertops with breakfast bar. The master bedroom can be located upstairs or downstairs. The second floor bedrooms are very spacious. The upstairs bathroom features a granite vanity counter top and glass shower doors. The sunroom located behind the sliding glass doors can also be used for a home office with natural lighting. The a/c unit was replaced this year (per seller.) The fenced back yard is large enough for any outdoor event. All measurements are estimates and should be verified by buyer. Call your favorite realtor to schedule your showing.

1306 Hercules, Mobile, 36603 1 Bed 1 Bath | $37,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in None

Calling all investors - 2 homes on 1 lot- one has a tenant, the other is vacant. The occupied home is a one bedroom and one bath home that is very roomy but needs some love on the bathroom floor in particular as well as some paint. The vacant home is a shotgun style home that is a 2 bed and 1 bath home. On the Green House, the owner paid for a new roof to be put on in 2019, has had some new flooring, and cabinets installed, updated appliances in the bathroom, but still needs some additional work. Both homes are be sold "As Is", so make sure you do your due diligence. Homes have much potential if you can finish the work.

32121 Weatherly, Spanish Fort, 36527 4 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,096 Square Feet | Built in 2008

You’re going to love this spacious custom home in sought after Spanish Fort! This gorgeous home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office, and an oversized bonus room. Extras galore including built ins, plantation shutters, central vacuum, Nest thermostats, 3 car garage, and an irrigation system. The open concept main level features formal and informal dining areas and a dream kitchen with a gas cooktop, built in oven/microwave, a walk-in pantry, and ample counterspace. A wall of windows looks out onto the shaded west lawn and screened porch. French doors separate the office from the rest of this space. It has an entire wall of built ins and large windows overlooking the front lawn. Adjacent to the office is a large primary suite with his and hers walk in closets, soaking tub, large shower, dual sinks, and water closet. On the other side of the main floor are two bedrooms separated by a Jack and Jill bath. Upstairs you will find a large bedroom with an ensuite bath perfect for teenagers or in-laws, a large walk-in storage closet, several attic storage access points, and a huge bonus room with nearly 500 square feet of flexible space.

1806 Mott, Mobile, 36617 3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in None

Home needs repair. Check it out to add to your rental portfolio! Currently rented for $690.

