Check out these Akron homes on the market

(Akron, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Akron than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

105 Meadowridge Rd, Mogadore, 44260 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Mogadore Split Level Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, plenty of Living Space and a 6 CAR GARAGE!! The main level of the home offers a Family Room, Living Room w/ Fireplace, Kitchen and Dining Area. A few steps up to the top level are all 3 Bedrooms and a Full Bath. The finished lower level of the home is a Rec Room with a fireplace. This 4 level split is complete with a Basement that is great for storage. The exterior of the home offers a nice Patio spot and plenty of great landscaping - and let's not forget about that 6 CAR GARAGE!! Some updates include (Dates Approx from Executor): Electrical Panel 2021, Roof 5/6 years, HVAC and Hot Water Tank 2009, Siding and Windows 12/15 years. Set up your viewing today!

For open house information, contact Danny Mosholder, Mosholder Realty Inc. at 330-633-5536

2863 9Th St, Cuyahoga Falls, 44221 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,111 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Situated near Cuyahoga Falls greatest parks, schools and amenities is this new construction like home that has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Not a flip! This renovation was done over a long span of time to get all those fine details done just RIGHT for the new lucky owner. The front porch deck invites you in to a bright, spacious and CLEAN home featuring lighter luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire main floor for a cohesive feel, fresh paint in tasteful neutral colors and newer vinyl windows that lets the light shine through! Open living room dining room makes entertaining a breeze. The brand new kitchen features white soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliance suite, dual workstations with excellent countertop space that flows out to the brand new 18x12 deck with built in bench. Two main floor bedrooms share the main floor bath with excellent storage. Upstairs is it's own private domain with large half bath that can easily become a full, 8x6 walk in closet and spacious bedroom. The lower level offers 7' ceilings with many windows and natural light, plenty of storage, room for workshop and laundry room! One car garage with long driveway and street parking makes it easy to come and go. You'll fall in love with this home so don't miss out, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Andrea S Wilmoth-Stanojevic, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty at 330-725-0300

3311 Stafford Dr, Lakemore, 44312 4 Beds 3 Baths | $277,250 | Single Family Residence | 1,903 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new Cedar floorplan with 4 bedrooms including an owner's suite with a walk-in closet & private bathroom, a modern/open layout that's perfect for entertaining, and perfectly located in the Springfield area. To be built. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

For open house information, contact Karen E Richardson, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

407 West Willowview Dr, Akron, 44319 3 Beds 1 Bath | $132,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,277 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Welcome to 407 W. Willowview in the heart of the Portage Lakes! This 3 bedroom home is ready for new owners to make it their own. The first floor includes a living room with fireplace, dining room, two bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors, a full bathroom, a spacious kitchen with appliances with access to a deck on the back of the home. The deck leads to the detached one car garage. House roof is brand new, was just installed July 2021! Second floor includes the third bedroom which goes from the front of the house to the back. Full basement includes a laundry area and the house comes with the washer and dryer. Great opportunity to live close to lakes! Call today to schedule your personal tour!

For open house information, contact Tyson T Hartzler, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644