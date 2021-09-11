Check out these homes for sale in Greensboro now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

 6 days ago

(Greensboro, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greensboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2fkr_0btD0U5H00

8080 Chilcutt Drive, Browns Summit, 27214

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | 3,150 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Walk thru the front door into this Big, Bright & Beautiful 3BR/3BA home nestled in Brooke Meadows, a premier Northern Guilford community. This home and neighborhood WILL CHECK ALL YOUR BOXES: MAIN LEVEL PRIMARY SUITE & 2nd BR; open-flexible floor plan; main level laundry; loft, 2nd PRIMARY SUITE and bonus room on 2nd level; large walk-in attic spaces for storing off-season things. Tasteful finishes incl hard wood floors, high-end lighting, extensive millwork; Elegant Yet Comfortable. Spacious kitchen w/granite counters; lots of cabinet space, pantry, & SS appliances. Expansive Primary Suite w/tray ceiling, Lrg walk-in closet & en suite bath with dual-sink vanity, jetted soaking tub & separate shower. Outside you’ll find a covered front porch; screened in back porch, deck & hardscaped patio; 2-car attached garage; private 1.37 acre lot with mature landscaping, garden space, & fruit trees. Enjoy your serene outdoor living spaces, & utilize Brooke Meadows clubhouse, pool & tennis courts.

For open house information, contact David Bender, NextHome Triad Realty at 336-763-7433

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187444)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPyIW_0btD0U5H00

109 Claystone Drive, Alamance, 27249

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Beautiful and perfectly maintained home at Stone Ridge! Granite countertops, fireplace, 9 ft ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. Large master bedroom and bathroom with double vanity! Must see!

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Realty United, Keller Williams Realty United at 919-951-1951

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-118878)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgSDJ_0btD0U5H00

3640 Alcorn Ridge Trace, Whitsett, 27377

2 Beds 2 Baths | $365,875 | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol is a spacious main-level primary suite plan with optional 2nd floor with lots of options. This home has it all: walk-in pantry, large island, guest bedroom AND a flex space! Tons of windows ensure this home will be open and bright. The primary suite with a dual vanity and huge walk-in shower with seat could not be better! The kitchen is great for entertaining with extensive cabinetry that overlooks the family and dining. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49154-490-49154-491540000-0018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFpaJ_0btD0U5H00

7306 Garett Park Drive, Whitsett, 27377

2 Beds 3 Baths | $140,000 | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Great Townhouse for interested buyers. Freshly Painted, New Flooring downstairs, New Roof, and all appliances stays! Conveniently located in Whitsett, near the major Highways, shopping, parks, restaurants, walking trails, soccer fields, bike trails, and so much more.

For open house information, contact Keller Williams One, Keller Williams One at 336-297-4545

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-119055)

See more property details

