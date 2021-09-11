Check out these homes for sale in Tallahassee now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Tallahassee, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tallahassee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2284 Wabash, Tallahassee, 32303

4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction craftsman style home in Tippecanoe Hills! Durable wood like title flooring paves the way from the family room and on to the open concept dining/kitchen area. The spacious kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters, a pantry, and a large island. The master bedroom is tucked away adjacent to the kitchen, and also features trey ceilings, dual walk in closets, with a second bathroom, bedroom/office, and laundry room nearby. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are upstairs, creating serene sleeping quarters. Loads of closet space throughout the home. Custom details span outside as well, with a covered back patio and a stained millwork ceiling. Not a detail left out. Located just minutes away from restaurants and shopping!

For open house information, contact Elena Thompson, Golden Properties & Investment at 850-509-0826

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-333988)

4251 Oak Run, Tallahassee, 32317

3 Beds 3 Baths | $421,895 | Single Family Residence | 1,967 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Tallahassee's First 55 and Better, Age Restricted Community. A Neighborhood Concept Inspired By Tallahassee’s Southern Roots Featuring Homes Nestled Around One Hundred Year Old Oaks And Pocket Parks.

For open house information, contact Adieren Mayfield, The Naumann Group Real Estate at 850-325-1681

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-334879)

1335 Terrace, Tallahassee, 32303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,947 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This stunning Midtown home is a must see! It seamlessly blends old world charm & modern updates. Beautiful exterior architecture features stylish copper gutters. Once inside you'll be pleasantly surprised at the spaciousness~The family room opens to large island kitchen and showcases wood beam ceiling. Real hardwood floors run though out living areas. All this and more, situated on larger than typical lushly landscaped fenced lot.

For open house information, contact Kevin Davis, The Naumann Group Real Estate at 850-325-1681

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-335985)

2132 Harriet, Tallahassee, 32303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Farmhouse style home! Open floor plan, with large living room perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features granite countertops and new appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bathroom has a glass walk-in shower. Indoor mudroom and laundry. Abundant natural light in the kitchen from the large windows and glass door that lead to the new outside deck overlooking the picturesque yard. Full privacy fenced in spacious backyard with electric gate, room for boat or RV. Roof 2017, HVAC 2018, Hot Water Heater 2017. Don't miss out on this beautiful home in a great in-town location!

For open house information, contact Chip Williams, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-336153)

