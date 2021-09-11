CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Check out these Naples homes on the market

Naples Bulletin
Naples Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Naples, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Naples will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFvci_0btD0RR600

3530 Zanzibar Way, Naples, 34119

3 Beds 3 Baths | $474,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,771 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome to this immaculate Aruba townhouse with pool located on highly coveted Zanzibar Way in Island Walk! Imagine enjoying a quiet, park-like setting with beautiful lake views each morning with your coffee in hand. Lovingly cared for by its owners and never rented, this property provides the perfect balance of living and entertaining spaces, with open concept kitchen, great room and sliders to your private lanai and pool! New carpet upstairs and white tile downstairs, loads of storage, high-end appliances, 1 yr old HVAC and water heater are compelling reasons to consider this property as YOUR new home! And let's not forget the straight drive into Naples for beaches, shopping and fine dining. Officially recognized by Blue Zones, Island Walk encourages a healthy, active lifestyle. Island Walk is renowned for its many amenities and full calendar of social events, classes, and club activities. You are just a short walk away from resort style & lap pools, 8 Har-Tru lighted tennis & pickleball courts, bocce, and recently remodeled Fitness Center. A full service post office, hair & nail salon, gas station and cafe are all located in the town center for your enjoyment and convenience.

For open house information, contact Lisa Marie Tyler, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-221056137)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGIyV_0btD0RR600

5720 Painted Leaf Ln, Naples, 34116

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,190,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,322 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful property with 2.2 acres close to everything. Main house fully remodeled in 2019, 3 bedrooms 3 Bath include 2 master bedrooms, office. Air condition unit new in 2019. Mother-in-law unit completely remodeled as well in 2019, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, office. Both Houses have metal roof.Large recently resurfaced pool, sits in between the main house and the in-law house, new paver deck. Attached carport for 3 vehicles, includes new 12x15 laundry/storage room. Separate building is a 1300 sq ft storage in one room plus another 360 sq ft storage room, in between them a 660 sq ft office with full bathroom. Another 476 sq ft carport at the end of the outbuilding. New pavers surround the main house. New exterior impact windows, Electric storm shutters.Fruit trees. Two separate septic tanks. Great opportunity for income property

For open house information, contact Mario Alberto Alvarez, Xclusive Homes LLC at 239-228-6242

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-221054616)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QN511_0btD0RR600

14949 Wildflower Circle, Naples, 34119

3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,990 | Townhouse | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in North Naples, this amazing Meadowood Townhome features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Upon enter the home you are welcomed by an inviting foyer that opens to the great room area. The kitchen, dining area and living room seamlessly connect creating the perfect gathering space. The kitchen is beautifully appointed with quartz kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. A set of sliding glass doors in the living room lead out to the screened-in, covered lanai. Three ample-sized bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. The all new Bayside townhome also features a 1-car garage and a pavered driveway that is conveniently wide enough for two cars allowing easy access to the garage at all times..

For open house information, contact Meadowood Sales Office D.R. Horton - S.Florida - West Coast

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-57963-1582)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mdIg_0btD0RR600

655 8Th Ave S, Naples, 34102

2 Beds 1 Bath | $600,000 | Condominium | 811 Square Feet | Built in 1979

In the heart of it all! Olde Naples is a charming combination of old beach cottages, mansions, and comfortable condos resting peacefully among hundreds of tall coconut palms and banyan trees. The pickings are slim in Olde Naples & this wonderful opportunity to own this tastefully updated, beachy, 2 bed, 1 full bath condo with in-unit laundry & impact windows has presented itself. This lovely condo is most attractive because it is a bright end-unit as well as its proximity to everything one may desire! Boutique shops, fine dining, charming Cambier Park around the corner, art galleries, & other events that take place during the year, such as classic & specialty car shows! Naples Pier & the gorgeous white sand beaches right at your finger tips & opulent 5th Ave south is right there, too! The Naples Yacht Club is also around the corner. Olde Naples provides marvelous amenities while retaining exclusive, intimate, small-town charm. Lush, flower & palm covered landscaped streets & avenues of downtown, sprinkled with sidewalk cafes and alluring lights at dusk are desired & forever etched in pleasant memories. You will most definitely create your own version of paradise here! Welcome!

For open house information, contact Christopher Pakietur, Waterfront Realty Group Inc at 239-263-1000

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-221055366)

