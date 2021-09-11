Take a look at these homes on the market in Reno

(Reno, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Reno. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3260 Kingfisher Drive, Reno, 89509 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Other notable features include: All new fixtures throughout, new plumbing and new sink in guest bathroom, kitchen has newer appliances and countertops.

443 Marsh Avenue, Reno, 89509 4 Beds 3 Baths | $755,000 | 2,238 Square Feet | Built in 1924

642 sf basement provides lots of storage, cabinets & shelving. The furnace and water heater are in the basement too. Home was converted from oil to gas in 2002. Plenty of parking with long driveway, there is even room for RV. Two furnaces and two A/C units. Low maintenance front yard The current owners have been using the home as Professional Office with 5 private offices, reception and secretarial area. There are many options for this properties use. Contact City of Reno for use as work/live, they will permit residential with PO zoning of a fully functional residential property. There is a variety of zoning in this great neighborhood. Make it your family home, commercial business or mixed use.

16795 Mt Rose Highway, Reno, 89511 0 Bed 0 Bath | $1,295,000 | 2,748 Square Feet | Built in 1979

First time on market in decades! The opportunity to purchase a fully operational ski shop with expansion plans including residence and ability to develop apartments or condos on acreage with valley and mountain views. Zoned Neighborhood Commercial

2785 W Lakeridge Shores, Reno, 89519 4 Beds 5 Baths | $3,575,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,880 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Inside or outside ~ winter or summer ~ paradise It's all about the Setting... And in this case the home is as exquisite as the setting! Built in 2019 and nestled on a lot with mature trees bordering a year round stream you feel transported to a fairy land. Features include triple pane tilt-turn windows & doors, custom cabinetry throughout, beautiful granite surfaces, a gourmet kitchen second to none and a master suite designed with serenity in mind

