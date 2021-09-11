Fort Wayne-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fort Wayne, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Wayne than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2621 Leesmore Lane, Fort Wayne, 46808 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,336 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Both bathrooms have been remodeled /updated, and many other updates have been completed in this home! Take a look at the pictures. Welcome to this wonderfully quaint home nestled out in the stillness of rural Fort Wayne. This home offers great opportunities. As you walk into the upgraded kitchen, complete with newer appliances, you are greeted with vast amounts of cabinets and countertop space! Great for daily family life and the upcoming holidays. The breakfast nook, dining area and family room is all one large open floor plan! Step down into the family room and you are greeted with a fireplace, a large grand area great for entertaining, family gatherings and or just family time. Step through the double doors on the left and you enter a covered sun room that is great for outdoor entertainment, grilling, games and family time. Exit the door on your right, and you are standing on a wonderful deck that looks out and over the side and back yard. Off the kitchen is a large living room with large windows, and a fireplace that can be used to create a warm and inviting setting for anything of your choice. Walk down the hall and there you will find 3 wonderful bedrooms and the great double sink, full bath. Also off the kitchen is another half bath and a very large utility/laundry/work room where the washer and dryer are located. Step down into the full dry basement and you will find another complete livable space complete with a full kitchen, fireplace, work space for your crafts and hobbies and another room that can be used for an office, a guest bedroom or whatever you envision and or dream of. The 2 car attached garage makes it perfect for staying dry and warm with inclement weather. There is a pull down ladder to provide access to ample attic space for long term storage needs. The driveway and sidewalk's were completely redone recently along with new landscaping. Also, under the carpet throughout this home are wonderfully new looking hardwood oak floors! Newer Furnace, Hot Water Heater, Concrete drive and roof. There is a large 10x12 storage shed that completes this home. This home comes with and emergency generator system!

5124 Desert View Place, Fort Wayne, 46808 3 Beds 2 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,033 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Sangria by Majestic Homes is located in The Cottages of Catania and offers 2,033 sq/ft of living space. The features of this home are many. This home offers 3 bedrooms, a large open island kitchen, a sunroom, an expansive covered patio with an additional matching uncovered patio, sunroom, dining room, mudroom, laundry room, and a beautiful master bedroom & bath with a walk in master closet that provides access directly into the laundry room. Features include quartz countertops in the kitchen, recessed lighting, 9' ceilings, minimum threshold entries, comfort height toilets, LVP (Luxury Vinyl Plank) flooring, 3 car garage, and all of the standards that one would expect to find in a Majestic Home.

13176 Malfini Trail, Fort Wayne, 46845 4 Beds 4 Baths | $782,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,064 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This Imperial Home custom-built 2-story in Eagle Rock with pond views is scheduled for completion in August 2021. New owners will be able to select finishes if purchased at the correct construction times. Home will have Anderson windows & doors and Amish custom cabinetry & counter tops throughout. Floor 1 has a large 2-story foyer entry, den w/trey ceiling, formal dining room, great room w/ 2-story ceiling & gas-log fireplace, kitchen w/ new appliances & oversized walk-in pantry & large breakfast nook with patio doors leading outside. The main level master suite w/ trey ceilings has his & her walk-in closets & an en suite w/ cathedral ceilings, walk-in ceramic shower w/ glass door, dual sinks/vanities & 2 linen closets. A large laundry room w/ custom lockers & half-bath (powder room) complete the first level and lead out to the dual (his & her) garages, both w/ 2-car capacity & 8’ overhead doors. Upstairs, the landing has gorgeous views of the great room below. Bedroom 2 has its own private full bath & walk-in closet. Bedrooms 3 & 4 share a Jack ‘n Jill bath, each w/ their own vanities. The unfinished lower level has 2054 sq/ft, large daylight windows & will be rough plumbed for a wet bar and full bathroom (tub is included). Eagle Rock is a new luxury community in NW Fort Wayne just minutes away from Parkview Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Parkview YMCA, HWY I-69 & close to NWFW shopping, restaurants & amenities.

4328 Tamarack Drive, Fort Wayne, 46835 4 Beds 3 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Multiple offers! have yoour highest and best in by noon 9/1/2021 decision by 2p.m. This home won't last for long! Come see this 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in Tamarack. Situated on a beautiful lot with mature trees close to everything. The kitchen has been recently remodeled for that chef in your family. This home also has a perfect unfinished basement that is just waiting to be finished so that the family has all the extra space they need. Come see this home today!

