Check out these Knoxville homes on the market

(Knoxville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Knoxville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10204 Poplar Glen Drive, Knoxville, 37922 4 Beds 7 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,700 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome to River Sound! This beautiful home is situated in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in East TN. Located in the west Knoxville, waterfront community it features gorgeous amenities including a clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Situated on the largest interior lot in the neighborhood, the estate covers a sprawling 1.29 acres. There is a 760 sq. ft guest house on the property perfect for an in-law suite or rental income. Peek off the back porch to find your own private oasis with a cabana, beautiful swimming pool, and outdoor covered patio with a wood burning fireplace. Also included is a boat slip at the clubhouse marina! Sq footage is approximate buyer to verify.

1603 Washington Pike, Knoxville, 37917 2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1950

ADORABLE RANCH HOME WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT IN NORTH KNOXVILLE 2 BR/1 BA The living room with gleaming refinished hardwood floors and lots of natural lighting is perfect for family time moments. Lots of cabinets in this large kitchen with backsplash and newer stainless steel microwave. Spacious bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural lighting. Tiled shower in the beautiful bathroom. Enjoy the sunroom either sipping your first cup of coffee or as a workout area. 1-car garage in basement with tons of storage space for all your extra curricular items. There is also a bonus space in basement for an extra room. Picket Fence surrounds front of yard. Back deck overlooks large backyard. Stores and restaurants within blocks. CALL TODAY FOR PRIVATE SHOWING!

2910 Browning Ave, Knoxville, 37921 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Opportunity to own a home in the city of Knoxville. One level living with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located close to downtown and access to the interstate. It is currently a rental for those looking to add to their investment properties. Level front and back yard with an unfinished basement Home is Being sold as is.

6625 Ridgerock Lane, Knoxville, 37909 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,530 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Tucked away in the heart of Bearden on Ridgerock's cul-de-sac, rests this one-level home located on a great lot. While the owners have a private rear entrance to this home, guests are welcomed via a charming semi-circle drive in the front of the home. A formal dining room and living space with focal fireplace offer a lovely venue to entertain family and friends. An eat-in kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and new quartz counter tops. A spacious home office ideal for those working remotely or for kiddos being home-schooled. Surrounded by beautiful mature trees, this hidden treasure boasting new wood floors and new roof is not to be missed.

