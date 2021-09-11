CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Check out these Knoxville homes on the market

Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 6 days ago

(Knoxville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Knoxville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLmVH_0btD0O2900

10204 Poplar Glen Drive, Knoxville, 37922

4 Beds 7 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,700 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome to River Sound! This beautiful home is situated in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in East TN. Located in the west Knoxville, waterfront community it features gorgeous amenities including a clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Situated on the largest interior lot in the neighborhood, the estate covers a sprawling 1.29 acres. There is a 760 sq. ft guest house on the property perfect for an in-law suite or rental income. Peek off the back porch to find your own private oasis with a cabana, beautiful swimming pool, and outdoor covered patio with a wood burning fireplace. Also included is a boat slip at the clubhouse marina! Sq footage is approximate buyer to verify.

For open house information, contact Nathan Nash, Keller Williams Realty at 865-694-5904

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2Bpr_0btD0O2900

1603 Washington Pike, Knoxville, 37917

2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1950

ADORABLE RANCH HOME WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT IN NORTH KNOXVILLE 2 BR/1 BA The living room with gleaming refinished hardwood floors and lots of natural lighting is perfect for family time moments. Lots of cabinets in this large kitchen with backsplash and newer stainless steel microwave. Spacious bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural lighting. Tiled shower in the beautiful bathroom. Enjoy the sunroom either sipping your first cup of coffee or as a workout area. 1-car garage in basement with tons of storage space for all your extra curricular items. There is also a bonus space in basement for an extra room. Picket Fence surrounds front of yard. Back deck overlooks large backyard. Stores and restaurants within blocks. CALL TODAY FOR PRIVATE SHOWING!

For open house information, contact Carl Young, Young Marketing Group, Realty Executives at 865-281-1321

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABY1t_0btD0O2900

2910 Browning Ave, Knoxville, 37921

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Opportunity to own a home in the city of Knoxville. One level living with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located close to downtown and access to the interstate. It is currently a rental for those looking to add to their investment properties. Level front and back yard with an unfinished basement Home is Being sold as is.

For open house information, contact Tina Collins-Hefner, LeConte Realty, LLC at 865-268-4180

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5Iv2_0btD0O2900

6625 Ridgerock Lane, Knoxville, 37909

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,530 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Tucked away in the heart of Bearden on Ridgerock's cul-de-sac, rests this one-level home located on a great lot. While the owners have a private rear entrance to this home, guests are welcomed via a charming semi-circle drive in the front of the home. A formal dining room and living space with focal fireplace offer a lovely venue to entertain family and friends. An eat-in kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and new quartz counter tops. A spacious home office ideal for those working remotely or for kiddos being home-schooled. Surrounded by beautiful mature trees, this hidden treasure boasting new wood floors and new roof is not to be missed.

For open house information, contact Lucas Haun, Keller Williams Signature at 865-588-9300

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
