Stockton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Stockton, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stockton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6 E Walnut Street, Stockton, 95204 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This 1940s 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Craftsman style home is waiting for your finishing touches to make it your own. It has original wood floors throughout and the original solid wooden pocket door with stained glass which separates the living room and formal dining room. The huge bedroom closets along with lovely built-in hutches, bookshelves, dressers and a writing desk in the front room provide plenty of space for storing treasures. Enjoy cooler temperatures in a very large basement with several storage options including locking metal cabinets and huge wooden shelves. The loft upstairs is a must see to appreciate the natural lighting and the delta breeze afforded by 19 weight and pulley historic wooden sash windows. *Cherry, lemon, fig and kumquat trees in the back. Peach and apple trees in the front. Plant your garden and eat tomatoes all year in this south facing backyard.

For open house information, contact Krista Martin, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

8037 Shay Cir, Stockton, 95212 4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,013 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Lijun Tong - 408-386-6065 - Beautiful home in Morada Ranch gate community! Great floor plan with over 2000 sq feet of living space makes it a great place to start or upgrade to. Large balcony at upstairs for more family activity space. Large park is setting across the street. Don't miss this opportunity to own a masterpiece! Enjoy the park across street!

For open house information, contact Lijun Tong, Real Commercial Property at 408-386-6065

604 Brent Ave, Stockton, 95207 3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1958

WELCOME HOME! This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is on a peaceful street in a sleepy little neighborhood in Stockton, tailor made for rest and relaxation. Nicely upgraded, ready to call home! Large corner lot, gated RV parking possible. All info per seller and others and not verified by broker. Beautiful shade trees out front and a large backyard give you plenty of room to enjoy a peaceful summer evening! Perfect for an investment property or a first-time home buyer! Lots of potential! Close to shopping! Don't sleep on this one. It's going FAST!

For open house information, contact Larry Underhill, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

2210 Peralta Ave, Stockton, 95206 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,147 Square Feet | Built in 1920

FIXER!! Investor opportunity! This home features a formal living room that overlooks the front yard. Pass through there to the open kitchen and dining area that open up to the rear patio. The front hallway contains 2 ample sized bedrooms & a full bath with shower over tub. The rear hosts the master bedroom with generous sized closet space and master bath with shower stall. There are two laundry type areas. In the rear of the house is another separate dwelling that could be an in laws quarters / AirBNB. This unit has one bedroom, a kitchen & a full bath. There is a long driveway with a covered patio and yard area. There are so many options with this house and with some hard work can make it shine! To be sold strictly as is and buyer to check history/ permits/ sqft/ etc of the property as seller has never lived there.

For open house information, contact Belinda Mills, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125