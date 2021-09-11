CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockton, CA

Stockton-curious? These homes are on the market

Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 6 days ago

(Stockton, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stockton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12IhTM_0btD0N9Q00

6 E Walnut Street, Stockton, 95204

3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This 1940s 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Craftsman style home is waiting for your finishing touches to make it your own. It has original wood floors throughout and the original solid wooden pocket door with stained glass which separates the living room and formal dining room. The huge bedroom closets along with lovely built-in hutches, bookshelves, dressers and a writing desk in the front room provide plenty of space for storing treasures. Enjoy cooler temperatures in a very large basement with several storage options including locking metal cabinets and huge wooden shelves. The loft upstairs is a must see to appreciate the natural lighting and the delta breeze afforded by 19 weight and pulley historic wooden sash windows. *Cherry, lemon, fig and kumquat trees in the back. Peach and apple trees in the front. Plant your garden and eat tomatoes all year in this south facing backyard.

For open house information, contact Krista Martin, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11838092)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQU02_0btD0N9Q00

8037 Shay Cir, Stockton, 95212

4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,013 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Lijun Tong - 408-386-6065 - Beautiful home in Morada Ranch gate community! Great floor plan with over 2000 sq feet of living space makes it a great place to start or upgrade to. Large balcony at upstairs for more family activity space. Large park is setting across the street. Don't miss this opportunity to own a masterpiece! Enjoy the park across street!

For open house information, contact Lijun Tong, Real Commercial Property at 408-386-6065

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40959721)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ktvv3_0btD0N9Q00

604 Brent Ave, Stockton, 95207

3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1958

WELCOME HOME! This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is on a peaceful street in a sleepy little neighborhood in Stockton, tailor made for rest and relaxation. Nicely upgraded, ready to call home! Large corner lot, gated RV parking possible. All info per seller and others and not verified by broker. Beautiful shade trees out front and a large backyard give you plenty of room to enjoy a peaceful summer evening! Perfect for an investment property or a first-time home buyer! Lots of potential! Close to shopping! Don't sleep on this one. It's going FAST!

For open house information, contact Larry Underhill, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11909808)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dvv9I_0btD0N9Q00

2210 Peralta Ave, Stockton, 95206

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,147 Square Feet | Built in 1920

FIXER!! Investor opportunity! This home features a formal living room that overlooks the front yard. Pass through there to the open kitchen and dining area that open up to the rear patio. The front hallway contains 2 ample sized bedrooms & a full bath with shower over tub. The rear hosts the master bedroom with generous sized closet space and master bath with shower stall. There are two laundry type areas. In the rear of the house is another separate dwelling that could be an in laws quarters / AirBNB. This unit has one bedroom, a kitchen & a full bath. There is a long driveway with a covered patio and yard area. There are so many options with this house and with some hard work can make it shine! To be sold strictly as is and buyer to check history/ permits/ sqft/ etc of the property as seller has never lived there.

For open house information, contact Belinda Mills, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11825552)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Stockton, CA
Business
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Real Estate
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

Stockton, CA
574
Followers
446
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy