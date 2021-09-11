CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Check out these homes on the Corpus Christi market now

Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 6 days ago

(Corpus Christi, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Corpus Christi. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlA5t_0btD0MGh00

1337 Cambridge Dr, Corpus Christi, 78415

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Don't miss this one: 3 bed / 1.5 bath home is ready for backyard grilling and entertaining. Features a recent 30-yr roof, updated electrical panel, double pane windows.. attractive hardwood floors throughout, no carpet. Refrigerator conveys. Perfect "First Time" Home to grow with or investment property. Extra deep lot with detached double garage, and bonus concrete pad & carport. Schedule your showing quick!

For open house information, contact Aaron J. Green, Gomez Properties at 361-992-7253

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-378971)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vpvz_0btD0MGh00

7525 Briecesco, Corpus Christi, 78414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,658 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This is a gorgeous well maintained Garden Home with a lovely gated and covered Saltillo tile patio with an outdoor fireplace, cooking space, outdoor shower, and much more. This is truly an oasis! The home features hardwood floors, numerous custom built-ins, solar lights, gorgeous crown moulding, open floor plan, fabulous cabinets with pullout shelves, many windows, fresh paint, and much more. The home has had over $100,000 in upgrades. Just lovely and move in ready.

For open house information, contact Salli Dennis White, Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Ste at 361-992-9231

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-387470)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3WEZ_0btD0MGh00

4965 Kathy Dr, Corpus Christi, 78411

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Looking for an affordable updated home that is centrally located? Look no further! This lovely three bedroom, one bath home sits on a large lot with a modern style. Open floor plan with new flooring throughout the home. New custom cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new fixtures. Tons of natural light give this space a large open feel. Good sized bedrooms with new paint throughout. With a spacious carport and over sized driveway, this home has lots of room! Come view today!

For open house information, contact Chris Montalvo, Mirabal Montalvo & Associates at 361-994-1140

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-385163)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgVZj_0btD0MGh00

7506 Freds Folly, Corpus Christi, 78414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,841 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome to the desirable Rancho Vista Subdivision. This home features a three bedroom, two bath split floor plan with an office. This open floor plan is great for entertaining with an eat in kitchen and a formal dining room or a second living area. Columns, high ceilings and crown moulding are a great decorative benefit. The back porch is quite large with vaulted ceiling and is great for entertaining with a back yard big enough for a pool. The back yard also features a big storage building/ workshop. One of the great features of this home is a three car garage and plenty of space for parking. Get your agent and come see this home.

For open house information, contact Michael S. Smith, Life is Good Real Estate at 361-288-2144

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-386859)

See more property details

The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
