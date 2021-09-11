Take a look at these homes on the market in Baton Rouge

(Baton Rouge, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Baton Rouge. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3033 Addison St, Baton Rouge, 70805 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Home for First Time Homebuyer. Spacious 3 bedrooms 1 bath, large living and dining area with original hardwood floors. An oversized yard, great for family gatherings. Call to schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Tammalla Keller, Keller Williams - Zachary at 225-570-2900

11954 Parkland Dr, Port Allen, 70767 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | 1,833 Square Feet | Built in 2006

You'll love this super clean, very spacious modular home located in West Baton Rouge. This beauty sits on just over 2 acres and features a split floor plan with 3-bedrooms, 2-baths, bricked crawl space, wood flooring and a large, open kitchen. Enjoy cozy nights by the wood burning fireplace during those cold winter nights. You'll love the outdoor amenities perfect for entertaining or just sitting back enjoying the evening breeze. New Roof installed less than 1-year ago. Home did not flood.

For open house information, contact LaTasha Johnson, Keller Williams Realty Red Stick Partners at 225-768-1800

17040 Strain Rd, Baton Rouge, 70816 5 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in None

Large 6.19 acre lot located on the well known Strain Rd off of O'Neal Ln. The lot has a cleared front area with a vacant home. The wooded area on the lot creates the perfect barrier for privacy with a country like feel with all the amenities that O'Neal has to offer. This is a great opportunity to build a dream home in a highly desired area.

For open house information, contact Trey Willard, Keller Williams Greater Baton Rouge at 225-570-2900

2952 Groom, Baker, 70714 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Apartment | 1,633 Square Feet | Built in None

This Location is just what you need. Close proximity to restaurants, banks, shopping, The Parish Zoo and the interstate. The home is priced below market value because repairs are needed. Give it the necessary tender love and care and you could have a mansion. Submit your pre-approval letter or Proof of Funds letter and make an offer while you still can... Do Not Wait. This House will only be available for a moment.

For open house information, contact Keyandra Paul, Keller Williams - Zachary at 225-570-2900