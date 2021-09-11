Check out these homes on the Columbia market now

(Columbia, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Columbia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4200 Devine Street, Columbia, 29205 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,072 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Lovely brick 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Spacious living room with fireplace. Elegant dining room. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counterspace. Table space in kitchen and separate breakfast room or sunroom which overlooks private backyard. Hardwood floors and 9ft ceilings throughout. Den or office with bookshelves. Large master with separate shower and whirlpool tub. Lots of closet and storage space. Covered back porch overlooks beautifully landscaped backyard. Workshop. Great location.

5 Sweet Gum Court, Columbia, 29223 5 Beds 5 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,800 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Have you been searching for a gorgeous waterfront property with over 5800 square feet? Welcome home! This gorgeous Spring Valley 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom home boasts high ceilings, 3 levels, and two master suites! Walk in to find gleaming hardwood floors in the foyer that lead to the library and formal dining room. The beautiful sunlit kitchen features an oversized stainless steel GE refrigerator, two dishwashers, two sinks, and dual ovens. Enjoy breakfast in the sunroom looking over the back deck with views of the water. This home was designed by the architect of the Koger Center for the Arts which is illuminated by the fantastic Art-Deco sound system in the great room. Wake up in the main level master bedroom to gorgeous views of the water and forestry. This bedroom suite has all of the storage space you will ever need, and an amazing Master bath which features a separate shower and soaking tub, two extended vanities and dual water closets. You’ll love the stackable washer dryer set for any last minute laundry! Upstairs, you’ll find three additional bedrooms including a second master. The living room downstairs with a walk out patio is perfect for entertaining guests! Other fantastic features include 4 garage spaces (one climate controlled), laundry units on every level, irrigation system, and A BRAND NEW ROOF installed in 2021! This gorgeous property will not last long, so schedule your showing today!

2429 Duncan Street, Columbia, 29205 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,621 Square Feet | Built in 1940

New Pex Piping and electrical panel installed 8/2021. Classic brick bungalow nestled in the heart of Shandon. High ceilings and hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with the master bedroom and private bath on the first floor. An extra room (could be 5th bedroom) on first floor is perfect for expanding the kitchen, a home office, a nursery or work out space. There are two generous bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Termite Bond and HVAC system 2021. Home and garage sold "as-is."

120 Country Club Drive, Columbia, 29206 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,150 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Rare opportunity to own your 6 bedroom dream home with 2 acres of private lakefront living in the heart of Forest Acres. Enter the property on a winding, private entrance that welcomes you to the 5,140 sqft house containing 6 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms. In addition, this house features a 2-car garage, leathered granite countertops in the large kitchen, induction cooktop & high ceilings. Enjoy your morning coffee, or dinner & drinks with family & friends, on one of two back decks while taking in the view & enjoying the abundance of wildlife on display on Forest Lake, including a variety of turtles, blue herons, egrets, hawks, ducks, geese and bald eagles. You can enjoy active recreation of boating, kayaking & water skiing while leaving from your own private dock; or relax on the dock & sun bathe, fish or talk to lake neighbors as they slowly cruise by on a sunset tour in their pontoon boats. If you enjoy outdoor family gatherings or need room for throwing baseball or softball with the kids or hosting receptions with family and friends, this yard is for you. It is a gardener's delight as there is space for a full size garden. The master bathroom features a soaking tub separate from the shower with the option of both a standard shower head or the rain shower head feature. This property is a short walk or car ride to the best restaurants and shopping Forest Acres has to offer.

