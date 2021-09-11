CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

On the hunt for a home in Honolulu? These houses are on the market

Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 6 days ago

(Honolulu, HI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Honolulu than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzytc_0btD0Hr400

98-611 Kilinoe Street, Aiea, 96701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Townhouse | 947 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Newtown Meadows located in Newtown Estates. Upstairs two bedroom end unit with high ceiling in living room. Parking stalls in front of unit. Newtown Estates Recreation Center right up the street which features a swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, weight room, children play area and pool, and meeting/party rooms. Unit needs to be updated.

For open house information, contact Darcie Y Kaneshiro, Property Profiles, Inc. at 808-487-9500

(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202120990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKwRm_0btD0Hr400

1270 Ekaha Avenue, Honolulu, 96816

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Enjoy your morning coffee or evening drink in the backyard, with mature fruit trees. Multi-generational/house-hack flexible open floorplan on corner lot in Wilhelmina neighborhood, near Whole Foods, Kahala Mall, delicious Kaimuki restaurants, new Kuono Kahala Marketplace, access to H-1. Ground floor features 2-car garage, half bath, kitchen, living room, studio/Work-from-home office/workshop with separate entrance. Upstairs with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and bonus office/den/4th bedroom. Spacious master suite with soaking tub and walk-in closet. Central A/C. Newer electric meter (2019), Fridge (2019), and Roof (2013). Check out Drone Video in external link. *Photos have been enhanced.*

For open house information, contact Duc Ong, Equity First Realty Hawaii LLC at 808-638-1745

(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202115423)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnsGT_0btD0Hr400

41-435 Kalanianaole Highway, Waimanalo, 96795

7 Beds 7 Baths | $6,285,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,768 Square Feet | Built in 1968

An iconic retreat on the beach! Located on the famed Windward Coast, and arguably the best oceanfront lot on this particular shoreline, this extraordinary property presents a rare opportunity. Offering ultimate privacy with nearly 200 linear feet of ocean frontage, no neighbor on the right side, and one of only 20 residences on this strip of coastline (one of which includes the former Magnum P.I. estate), spanning two levels serviced by an elevator, this 7 bedroom, 7,000 sq ft residence features soaring ceilings, a remodeled kitchen, 2 fireplaces, a pool, and a separate guest house. Relax and enjoy swimming and snorkeling in crystal clear waters right from your private beach access in this landmark home that will amaze all those who see it, and is a world-class treasure to own.

For open house information, contact Kelli K Miller, Corcoran Pacific Properties at 808-589-2040

(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202029343)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHnmc_0btD0Hr400

1909 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, 96819

19 Beds 15 Baths | $2,999,999 | Single Family Residence | 7,784 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Incredible home in Kalihi, close to Likelike Hwy. Built in 2016 with beautiful finishes throughout the home. Six levels with separate entrances and the ability to connect them all. A MUST SEE!! 1st Floor: 2-bed, 2-bath. 2nd Floor: 5-bed, 3-bath. 3rd Floor: 4-bed, 3-bath. 4th Floor: 4-bed, 4-bath. 5th Floor: 3-bed, 2-bath. 6th Floor: 1-bed, 1-bath. Six electric meters - Views and breezes from the multiple lanais. Come and SEE!

For open house information, contact Tony Kawaguchi, eXp Realty at 808-725-2794

(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202116494)

