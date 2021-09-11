CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Take a look at these homes for sale in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 6 days ago

(West Palm Beach, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Palm Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VO5pH_0btD0GyL00

8640 Dumford Ln, Lake Worth, 33467

3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,333 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Move In Ready A Rare Opportunity To Own A Fully Furnished Upgraded Energy Efficient & Smart Home In Sought After Andalucia You Will Feel The Great Energy In Your Private Zen Water Garden. Large Private Lanai Utmost Seclusion. Upgraded Ceramic Floors. Dream Chefs Gas Equipped Kitchen. Top Of The Line Appliances Walk In Pantry. Upgraded Quartz Countertops Large Master Suite Tub And Standup Shower. Huge Custom Closet Factory. State Of The Art Climate Control. Large Family Room. Lots Of Natural Light. Elegant Custom Lighting. Outstanding School. New (7/16) Plantation Shutters State Of Art Fitness Center And Enormous Pool Minutes to all that Palm Beach has to offer Minutes Shopping Centers, Wellington Tennis Club with 21 self irrigated har-tru tennis courts *See Supplement For More Upgrades*

For open house information, contact Aziz Abdelaziz, United Realty Group Inc at 954-450-2000

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11071837)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32liSS_0btD0GyL00

627 30Th Street, West Palm Beach, 33407

5 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Great property in Northwood. Has 2 units in the back that can be rented out, or used as a guest house. There is also a garage that may be able to be converted to additional living space. All units are rented, on month to month. Breakdown is: 3/1 1600, 1/1 1000, efficiency 800.All details and measurements are approximate and should be independently verified.Property will most likely need a new roof and that is reflected in the price.

For open house information, contact Michael David Perry, Partnership Realty Inc. at 561-355-0270

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10627740)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORYwb_0btD0GyL00

6985 43Rd Trail N, West Palm Beach, 33404

2 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 2002

*** Land Lease Community ** Gorgeous, luxury, turn key home that has you saying "Wow". I need not say anything more than it is a Palm Harbor Home then you know it is well built with it's trademark features. Many upgrades including a 20.0' x 12.0' raised lanai, 24'x12' carport and an additional driveway that has a lovely decorative concrete finish. Large shed, new A/C unit, hurricane shutters and sprinkler system. This home has been a winter home for many years and comes with all the furnishings. Sellers regret to sell but life happens so your gain. This home will sell quickly so do not wait. Call today to schedule a showing. Palm Lake Estates is an age-qualified community where 1 person has to be 55+ and the other can be 40 years or older. This is a land lease, gated, Resort Style Community (which means you own the home and lease the land) with 3 club houses, 3 pools and 2 hot tubs. Free boat or RV storage. Community is located on Blue Heron Blvd, just west of I-95 and less than 5 miles to Singer Island beaches. Site rent is approx. $805/month. Buyer must submit a resident application for approval which includes a credit and background check before the home can be purchased. Live Richly. All listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection and/or by appropriate professionals. We cannot guarantee or warrant the accuracy of this information, measurements, or condition of any property. Measurements are approximate. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of information given to us or the condition of the home.

For open house information, contact Monique Clemens, Tulip MH Sales at 561-290-5151

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11012813)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ybak_0btD0GyL00

5758 Rambler Rose Way, Greenacres, 33415

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,253 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This started home or investment property is located in the beautiful gated community of Victoria Woods. Property features a nice pool, accordion shutters, 2019 AC and whole house gas generator. The community includes tennis and basketball courts, playground, pavilion, baseball field and swimming pool.

For open house information, contact Fanny Carmen Rodriguez, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10744541)

See more property details

