Top homes for sale in Santa Ana

(Santa Ana, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Santa Ana. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

12271 Delta Street, Garden Grove, 92840 3 Beds 2 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Welcome to desirable Westhaven Park of Garden Grove! This beautiful California bungalow is 3 bedroom 2 located on a quiet corner lot. Close to Disneyland, Kaiser & shopping centers. A short walk to the park for out door activities. The property features an open floor plan, 2 family rooms, It also has dual pane windows, ceilings fans in all bedrooms. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio area. Homes in this neighborhood don't go up for sale often. This home is an absolute must-see. It can be a first time home or a lifetime home. Make your appointment today before it's gone! (Professional Photos will be uploaded soon)

3115 Samoa Place, Costa Mesa, 92626 3 Beds 2 Baths | $935,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,277 Square Feet | Built in 1957

3115 Samoa Pl, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 in the beautiful neighborhood of Mesa Verde with some of the best schools in the area and ideally located with in range of coastal ocean breezes and easy access to world-class shopping, fine restaurants, beaches, parks, bike trails, golfing (Mesa Verde Country Club & Costa Mesa Golf Course), JW Airport, the 405, 5 and 55 Freeways. This charming 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms built in 1957 displays 1,277 sq ft of living area and 6,100 lot sq ft (per assessor, buyer to verify). The upgraded Kitchen includes granite countertops and travertine backsplash located adjacent to the dining area that opens up to an inviting open living room. The rear enclosed patio adds additional space for a sitting area, tv room, children's play room or simply added living space. The palm trees in the front decorate the sky and provide shade to the home. With a two-car attached garage and plenty of space in the driveway this home could be the one!

1451 N Richman Knoll, Fullerton, 92835 4 Beds 5 Baths | $3,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,144 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Don’t miss this stunning ranch-style home expansively situated on Richman Knoll’s cul-de-sac, a highly desirable area of Sunny Hills with its rural roots and ample lots. This 3100+ sq ft home with 2 garages and workshop sits at the end of a tree-lined street, offering extraordinary privacy. It’s located on one of the largest lots in Fullerton. Curb appeal is second to none, with a sweeping front lawn, mature trees, colorful flowers, stone walls, and paver driveway/walkways/patio. It also includes a newly constructed backyard fence. The main door leads to 2 BDRMs with ensuite BRs (the first BDRM boasts generous lighting from French doors, perfect for a home office). The second BDRM includes a sliding glass door to the backyard deck. The main door also opens to the LR, a room that welcomes you in with its sliding glass doors overlooking a deck and its inviting fireplace/cabinet wall. Steps away is a lovely dining area complete with sliding glass doors and a built-in hutch. The galley kitchen features a Thermador stainless steel oven, microwave, and warming drawer, GE Profile cooktop, dishwasher, desk, and kitchen nook with a lovely view of the front yard. Steps away is a laundry room with a sink and closets and space for a washer/dryer. Adjacent to the kitchen is a sizable family room, featuring a fireplace and wet bar with cabinets and a mini-refrigerator. Nearby is a guest BR as well as a 3rd BDRM with ensuite BR. The Master Suite enjoys a view of the lovely front yard. The BDRM includes numerous built-in drawers and cabinets, also a dressing area with marble vanity. The ensuite BR includes an oversized tub and walk-in shower. To the left of the front yard is a driveway for RV parking. On the right side of the property is a detached structure including a game room, single garage, garden shed, and storage area, highly adaptable as an ADU. The remainder of this sweeping property includes 2+ acres, perfect for barns/corrals for equestrian use, an ADU, or another detached home with city approval. A pool and sports courts are also an option, with space for gardens/fruit trees. Street access to Euclid is available. A short distance from the property is award-winning schools, fabulous parks, and horse and walking trails. Richman Knoll has a rich history and will soon observe 70 years of celebrating July 4th with the neighbors. Many have called this highly desirable street home for decades and consider it a privilege to live where neighbors become friends.

14862 Sabre Lane, Huntington Beach, 92647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $839,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Welcome to 14862 Sabre Ln in Huntington Beach. This beautiful 3 bedroom single-level home is newly remodeled & situated on a quiet cul-de-sac with one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. As you enter, you will notice the new laminate flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen offers an open floorplan & extra counterspace great for entertaining. Kitchen upgrades include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & built-in beverage fridge/wine refrigerator. Down the hall, all bedrooms are generous in size with mirrored closet doors. The guest bathroom is newly remodeled & beautifully designed with a custom vanity. The added custom cabinets with full length mirror give additional storage space for the ultimate organizer. The large master bedroom offers a custom window bench perfect for reading while enjoying morning coffee. The master bathroom has brand-new flooring, shower, vanity and toilet. The mirrored closet was designed by Closet World. The bonus room was designed for an in-home office &/or play room. Other home features include central air/heat, new water heater, new interior paint, upgraded light switches, recessed lighting, & copper plumbing. The attached two car garage includes custom cabinets built by closet world, with access to the backyard. The back yard has been perfectly maintained and offers an array of fruit trees: Banana’s, Apple, Lemon, Avocado, Guava, Tangerine, and Grapefruit just to name a few. This gorgeous home is a must-see!

