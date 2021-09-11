Take a look at these homes for sale in Spokane

(Spokane, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Spokane. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4708 N Normandie, Spokane, 99205 2 Beds 1 Bath | $278,788 | Single Family Residence | 2,012 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great Northside home with open floor plan. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Newer Quadra-Fire wood burning insert fireplace in living room. Unfinished basement has large family room, a 3rd bedroom framed out only, storage and laundry area. Covered patio area is just outside the kitchen for entertaining and BBQ. Oversized 2 car garage is off the paved alleyway. Oil heat is on a comfort level billing $75 per month per seller. Garbage disposal and garage door opener are not working per seller. Backyard fenced in and room for small trailer parking as well. Buyer's Agent and Buyer to verify all information as taken from the Spokane County Tax Assessor's record of said property. Many activities within walking distance from this home to Northtown Mall, Franklin Park, Starbucks, Barnes & Noble, restaurants, hospital, etc. Home being sold "as is."

For open house information, contact Sheree Woodard, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson N at 509-467-7400

3014 W Walton, Spokane, 99205 4 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Perfect Audubon area 4 bed 2 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors and charm abound. Large 2 car garage, covered porch perfect for those summer nights and great backyard for BBQs and gathering. Close to parks, dinning and shopping. Don't let this gem slip by!

For open house information, contact Ross Boatsman, R. C. Schwartz & Associates at 509-624-9784

4616 N Moore, Spokane Valley, 99216 5 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,253 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Beautifully maintained Valley rancher, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/2253 sf. This home is situated on a .39 acre lot nicely landscaped w/sprinkler system, trek decking with lots of room for entertaining and has a beautiful remote awning to keep it cool and shaded. Huge 24x36 shop w/220 amp service. There are 3 large bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms and laundry on the main floor. Lovely living room w/gas fireplace and built in shelving open to the dining and kitchen for an open concept feel. The basement has 2 huge bedrooms with large egressed windows giving lots of light. Large family room with a ping pong table that stays if desired, a wood burning fireplace and a large unfinished storage area. Gas heating and hot water heater, central a/c 2016, newer roof 2015, new d/w and range 2020. Close to I90, shopping, restaurants, schools and Mt Spokane Ski Park. This home is move in ready. Call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Monica Renfro, Realty One Group Eclipse at 509-327-2238

1402 E Welden, Spokane, 99223 4 Beds 4 Baths | $829,999 | Single Family Residence | 6,138 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Custom Blackwood Estate has artistry in every square foot. Arched doorways, hand-built cabinets, and hand-scraped floors complete with exquisite, oversized, main floor master suite. Beautiful corner lot is private and allows the amazing sunsets to come through the abundant windows. Every detail of this beautiful home is thoughtfully executed. Don’t miss this South Hill stunner!

For open house information, contact Khalil Beznaiguia, Windermere Manito, LLC at 509-747-1051