On the hunt for a home in Grand Rapids? These houses are on the market

(Grand Rapids, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Grand Rapids than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

None, Grand Rapids, 49546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This exclusive homesite on the Thornapple River is paradise. This retreat is perfectly tucked away with a view everyone wants to experience!! Wonderful location to build a new home and in Forest Hills Schools and is located in one of the most sought after locations in Kent County. Nice open concept floor plan. You can see the views from every room in the home. This is a beauty with 136' of river frontage. This home makes for a great temporary home or income property while planning out the new home project! A rare piece of River Front! Check it out before it is gone!!

2561 Berwyck Road Se, East Grand Rapids, 49506 4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,292 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Pristine 4BR, 2.5 Bath on a pretty and private lot walkable to Breton Village and near Breton Downs Elementary. This well cared for home is move-in ready with a beautiful new kitchen including quartz countertop, hardwood floors, a family room with built-ins and a new fireplace. Living room, dining room and powder bath complete the main level. The newly finished basement space feels terrific with built-ins and wet bar/kitchenette. Currently used as a rec room and exercise area, this could easilybe a guest suite. Another unfinished basement space holds laundry and lots of room for storage. Upstairs the primary bedroom has an ensuite and good closet space. 3 additional bedrooms and a second full bath. Attached garage with garage doors. Large backyard has a patio w/hot tub and dog run area.

4275 Valley Side Court Ne, Grand Rapids, 49525 2 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Condominium | 2,192 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Welcome home! This beautiful condo sits on a wooded cul de sac road. This unit is a desirable end unit! The well taken care of home boasts a bright white kitchen with nook eating area with a big window to enjoy your morning coffee. Wood floors in dining area and living room with a gas fireplace for those cold nights. Sliders from living room to a inviting 3 season porch that overlooks nature for relaxing. Main floor also has a large master suite with his and hers closets, step up soaking tubin bath, double sinks. Also, a half bath with a main floor laundry. Down has a finished walkout family room to a quiet patio with a view of trees and nature including deer! Also has a 2nd bedroom, full bath, office or den area and two storage rooms. Complex is a beautiful, quiet, tree lined area.

5956 Myers Lake Avenue Ne, Belmont, 49306 3 Beds 4 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,608 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Opportunity awaits! A beautiful contemporary two story home sitting on just over 4 wooded acres in the Rockford school district. Upstairs consists of 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom with a loft. Main floor consists of the master bedroom and bath, nice sized living room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, dining area, gourmet kitchen, half bath and laundry area. The finished walk-out basement is awesome! Huge entertaining area with a bar, full bathroom and ample storage areas. Slider doors lead you into the fully fenced in backyard. Expansive, freshly stained deck provide quiet relaxation year round! All new stainless steel appliances in 2019! New roof in 2018! Three stall garage! Walking trails and more! Make an appointment today to see this one of a kind home!

