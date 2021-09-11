Check out these New Orleans homes on the market

(New Orleans, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Orleans than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

448 Julia Street, New Orleans, 70130 1 Bed 1 Bath | $363,000 | Condominium | 746 Square Feet | Built in 1921

NEW PRICE! Unique Julia Street condo in heart of the Warehouse District, unbelievable storage and attention to detail. Huge walk-in closet with 125SF and bonus 92SF of storage. This Gallery Row condo oozes glamour with 14’ ceilings, large showstopper chandeliers, three 8’ windows, high gloss engineered floors. Freshly painted, new water heater, renovated in 2014, W/D in unit. Sleeping loft holds a queen bed. Fitness center, rooftop entertainment area with pool. Assigned secured parking in the building.

For open house information, contact DANNY AKERS, REVE, REALTORS at 504-300-0700

708 Bordenave Street, Gretna, 70056 4 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,266 Square Feet | Built in 1958

2 homes on approx.3 acres of land. Sq/ft price based on both houses. Solid, well built homes in need of renovation. Built by master craftsmen in the late 50's. Renovate, live in one property and rent the other or have a family compound. Also a rare opportunity to purchase/develop almost 3 acres of land in quiet residential area minutes from the WB Expressway & Downtown New Orleans. 708 B is a 2 story single family home with 3366sqft. 713 is a solid brick home with 1900sqft living. Sold as a package.

For open house information, contact LINDA H BORDENAVE, REVE, REALTORS at 504-300-0700

1116 Madison Street, Metairie, 70001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Exceptional renovation to this 3B/2b home in a convenient location. This complete transformation exhibits an open & inviting living, dining and kitchen concept. The kitchen has been tastefully done with quartz countertops, all new cabinetry, beautiful brass fixtures over an island with seating, & brand new SS appliances. The primary suite features a custom walk-in closet and private bathroom with a double vanity. Exterior highlights include fenced yard, shed, sub-surface drainage, and covered patio.

For open house information, contact MICHAEL R MOORE, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

120 S Pierce Street, New Orleans, 70119 11 Beds 11 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,451 Square Feet | Built in 1896

Historic Bed & Breakfast, just one house off of Canal Street & the streetcar line with easy access to the French Quarter, CBD, City Park & Fairgrounds. 11 bedrooms/10 ½ bathrooms, 8 licensed B&B rooms, a 2 bedrooms owner's suite and a manager's suite. Special features: natural cypress woodwork, original pocket doors, picture molding, original hardware, storm windows, transoms, 12’ coved ceilings & marble mantels, carved wood mantels on the 2nd floor, grand staircase, two 1st floor porches, balcony.

For open house information, contact AARON R DARE, Crane Real Estate Brokers at 504-899-8666