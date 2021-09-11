CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Check out these New Orleans homes on the market

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 6 days ago

(New Orleans, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Orleans than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONhom_0btD0Afz00

448 Julia Street, New Orleans, 70130

1 Bed 1 Bath | $363,000 | Condominium | 746 Square Feet | Built in 1921

NEW PRICE! Unique Julia Street condo in heart of the Warehouse District, unbelievable storage and attention to detail. Huge walk-in closet with 125SF and bonus 92SF of storage.  This Gallery Row condo oozes glamour with 14’ ceilings, large showstopper chandeliers, three 8’ windows, high gloss engineered floors.  Freshly painted, new water heater,  renovated in 2014, W/D in unit.  Sleeping loft holds a queen bed. Fitness center, rooftop entertainment area with pool. Assigned secured parking in the building.

For open house information, contact DANNY AKERS, REVE, REALTORS at 504-300-0700

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2306340)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EN9pJ_0btD0Afz00

708 Bordenave Street, Gretna, 70056

4 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,266 Square Feet | Built in 1958

2 homes on approx.3 acres of land. Sq/ft price based on both houses. Solid, well built homes in need of renovation. Built by master craftsmen in the late 50's. Renovate, live in one property and rent the other or have a family compound. Also a rare opportunity to purchase/develop almost 3 acres of land in quiet residential area minutes from the WB Expressway & Downtown New Orleans. 708 B is a 2 story single family home with 3366sqft. 713 is a solid brick home with 1900sqft living. Sold as a package.

For open house information, contact LINDA H BORDENAVE, REVE, REALTORS at 504-300-0700

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2276994)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwbo4_0btD0Afz00

1116 Madison Street, Metairie, 70001

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Exceptional renovation to this 3B/2b home in a convenient location. This complete transformation exhibits an open & inviting living, dining and kitchen concept. The kitchen has been tastefully done with quartz countertops, all new cabinetry, beautiful brass fixtures over an island with seating, & brand new SS appliances. The primary suite features a custom walk-in closet and private bathroom with a double vanity. Exterior highlights include fenced yard, shed, sub-surface drainage, and covered patio.

For open house information, contact MICHAEL R MOORE, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2312192)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BxYP_0btD0Afz00

120 S Pierce Street, New Orleans, 70119

11 Beds 11 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,451 Square Feet | Built in 1896

Historic Bed & Breakfast, just one house off of Canal Street & the streetcar line with easy access to the French Quarter, CBD, City Park & Fairgrounds. 11 bedrooms/10 ½ bathrooms, 8 licensed B&B rooms, a 2 bedrooms owner's suite and a manager's suite. Special features: natural cypress woodwork, original pocket doors, picture molding, original hardware, storm windows, transoms, 12’ coved ceilings & marble mantels, carved wood mantels on the 2nd floor, grand staircase, two 1st floor porches, balcony.

For open house information, contact AARON R DARE, Crane Real Estate Brokers at 504-899-8666

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2314199)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Real Estate
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
393
Followers
482
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy