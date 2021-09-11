Top homes for sale in Richmond

(Richmond, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Richmond will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

106 South Lombardy Street, Richmond, 23220 2 Beds 1 Bath | $248,500 | Townhouse | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1900

EXCELLENT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY just steps away from restaurants, shopping, entertainment and the VCU campus! Enter from the charming front porch to find the living room with laminate floors, closet space and open to the updated kitchen with stainless steel Frigidaire appliances including: a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and smooth top range and oven, granite countertops, the stack washer and dryer closet and the stairway to the 2nd level. The 2nd level houses the master bedroom with closet space and the attached hall bathroom and the 2nd bedroom with closet space. A large partially fenced backyard on a corner lot is the perfect spot for entertaining. Carrier wall units in each room of the townhouse. 24 HOUR NOTIFICATION FOR ALL SHOWINGS - TENANTS CURRENTLY IN PLACE.

1901 Weatherfield Way, Henrico, 23223 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Gorgeous two story home in the Kensington Meadows subdivision featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Good size family room provides great entertainment space and is open to an eat-in kitchen which has sleek black appliances which all convey. Off the kitchen access a sliding glass door out to the deck and huge private back yard. Massive primary bedroom upstairs is complete with a separate sitting area currently used as a second closet however it can easily be converted back. A walk in closet and private bath are also in the primary bedroom. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom on the 2nd level. Floating shelves and cabinet storage in office, curtains throughout home, ring door bell or deep freezer and storage racks in garage DO NOT CONVEY. Floating shelves in bedroom (loft) and tv wall mounts all convey. All kitchen appliances convey as is. Washer and dryer do not convey. Refrigerator in garage conveys.

1706 Heathmere Court, Midlothian, 23113 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,269 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Gorgeous Quad-Level home with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and so much more! This home rests on almost TWO-THIRDS of an ACRE!! Tons of upgrades in the last 4 years...updated white kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, updated HVAC, updated bathrooms, updated electrical panel, and the list goes on! Hardwood throughout all the bedrooms and the elegant formal rooms. Cozy Family Room with corner Brick Fireplace with Gas Logs. Awesome Florida Room with tons of light and exposed Brick Walls. Spacious utility room with tons of storage. Paved driveway, Covered Carport, detached storage shed, basketball court and so much more! Hurry...or you will miss this one!

14600 Forest Row Trail, Chesterfield, 23112 5 Beds 4 Baths | $439,950 | Single Family Residence | 3,033 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This is a amazing home with five spacious bedrooms on beautiful landscaped lot. When you enter you are welcomed by a glamorous 2-story foyer and lots of natural light filtering throughout the home. The family room is 2 story with lots of windows that opens into kitchen. The kitchen is large with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous kitchen cabinets-great for entertaining. The first floor master has tray ceiling, wood floors, 9 foot ceilings. The master bathroom offers granite counters and jetted tub. All the upstairs bedrooms are large and offer ample space. The wonderful screened porch backs up to private wooded back yard and steps down to stamped concrete patio. The back yard is fenced with wrought iron. The corner lot shows off the Front of home and not looking at all garage. This is a exceptional value in collington...dont't miss this one!!

