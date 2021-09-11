Take a look at these homes on the market in Rochester

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

 6 days ago

(Rochester, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rochester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8 Simone Terrace, Webster, 14580

4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,627 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 story foyer. The great room features vaulted ceilings and beautiful gas fireplace. The 1st floor primary suite features a large walk-in closet and bath w/ double sinks, soaker tub with view of the TV and double walk-in shower. Kitchen has all stainless appliances with vaulted eat-in area. 2 car attached garage and double-wide driveway. The only walk-out full basement in the neighborhood. Recent updates include new gas fireplace in the great room, hardwood floors in dining room and kitchen, limestone backsplash in the kitchen, total remodel of primary bathroom, remodel of 1st floor powder room, new vanity top in 2nd floor bath, tiled front porch, new hot water heater, and many new double pane windows. Large, freshly finished deck overlooks a three row wine grape vineyard for the hobby winemaker. Perennial flower gardens in the front with in-ground sprinkler system. 2 minute drive to Wegmans grocery, Walmart and lots of restaurants. Greenlight fiber optic internet will be at the street this fall. Offers reviewed on 7/23/21 at 10 AM.

460 Hoffman Road, Rochester, 14622

7 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,535 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Tucked on a private drive in a storybook-like setting, this sprawling 2,535 sq. ft. home boasting 7 BEDROOMS, & 3 BATHROOMS is ready for new ownership! Extensive patio work leads you into the main entrance where you'll find an OVERSIZED formal living room flanked with TWO picture windows, lighted built-ins & a wood burning fireplace! The spacious dining room is ideal for entertaining; boasting spectacular views of the park-like setting from not only the large windows, but from the paver patio located right off the room! It's a delight to cook in the LIGHT & BRIGHT eat-in kitchen, with an oversized island, bountiful cupboard space, & sliding glass doors leading to the private kitchen deck. Unwind in the family room, perfectly situated off of the kitchen, or retreat to your FIRST FLOOR MASTER w/master bath! Four spacious bedrooms, w/newly refinished hardwoods, fresh paint, & full bathroom round out the main floor! Live in it like a ranch, or head upstairs to 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS & FULL BATHROOM, perfect for a teen suite, or in-law situation! The sprawling partially finished basement offers endless possibilities! One of a kind property! A nature lover's dream!

203 Brockley Road, Rochester, 14609

2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Here's your opportunity to buy into the North Winton Village/Laurelton neighborhood, affordably & w/ potential to build equity! This lovely cape/ranch home has been extremely well maintained by the same owner for 25 yrs & it shows! This 2 bed, 1 bath home is deceiving from the outside! The 2 first floor bedrooms are both a good size & both have nice sized closets. The eat-in kitchen, which comes w/all appliances, features white metal cabinets which provide a great vintage feel! The full bath has been updated w/tile flooring, new fixtures, new vanity & a tile tub/shower surround! The unfinished, walk-up attic is ready to be finished off & would provide an additional 300-500 sqft! The partially finished basement includes a large living space, cozy office area w/built in desk, & separate room! This homes mechanics are SOLID including aluminum & brick siding, a 15 yr young roof, thermopane windows, high efficiency furnace, & 2 yr young water heater! If you enjoy gardening & privacy, this home is a must see! Incredible gardens provide YEAR ROUND color even during the dreary winter months! Delayed Showings on 9-10 & will conclude on 9-12. Delayed Negotiations begin on 9-13 at 1PM!

36 Meadowdale Drive, Rochester, 14624

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1950

THIS ONE WON’T LAST! Newly renovated, move in ready RANCH home with attached garage on a beautiful tree-lined neighborhood street! A glass mosaic backsplash is the backdrop for the custom countertops and oak cabinetry. BRAND-NEW Stainless-Steel appliances, ceiling fan, and garbage disposal complete the eat-in kitchen. A wood fireplace with natural stone from floor to ceiling is the focal point for the main living area. Gleaming hardwood floors are stunning throughout. All rooms freshly painted. Tilt-in replacement windows throughout make cleaning easy. The updated bathroom with ceramic tile shower and luxury vinyl plank floor includes a brand-new sink and toilet. Enjoy summer nights in a large breezeway with a ceiling fan, luxury vinyl plank floor, and two new exterior doors for added security. The attached garage has a brand-new garage door with opener. A partially finished basement with a bar is perfect for entertaining and there is plenty of storage. Basement is already plumbed for future full bath. Newly installed Hot Water tank. Large fully fenced backyard. Conveniently located to interstates, shopping, and entertainment. Delayed negotiations on Tuesday 8/3 at 6:00pm.

