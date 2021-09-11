Check out these homes for sale in Riverside now

(Riverside, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Riverside. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

22826 Maybrook Way, Moreno Valley, 92557 4 Beds 3 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,361 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Check Out The Video and Virtual Tours *** AWESOME POOL HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHS, PERFECT FOR THE GROWING FAMILY *** THIS HOME SITS ON THE VERY DESIREABLE AREA OF HIDDEN SPRINGS... WITH ROLLING HILLS, TREE LINNED STREETS, LOTS OF WALKING TRAILS AND YOUR ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS NEAR BY *** THIS HOME WAS JUST RECENTLY RENOVATED WITH THE PURPOSE OF THE SELLERS STYING HERE BUT THINGS CHANGE *** CHECK OUT ALL 3 BATHROOMS RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM, WHOLE HOUSE NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEW AC UNIT JUST IN CASE YOU DO NOT WANT TO COOL OFF IN THE RECENTLY RE-PLASTERED POOL, YOU CAN STAY COOL INDOORS *** NEW POOL PUMP AND FILTED WERE ALSO REPLACED *** COMBINATION OF TILE FLOORING AND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING *** GREAT KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE *** HIGH CEILINGS AND A HUGE LOFT WITH A BAR MAKES THIS HOME MORE DESIREABLE FOR THE ENTERTAINER IN YOU *** MOVING ON TO THE BACK YARD THERE IS THE AWESOME POOL PERFECT FOR THE HOT SUMMER DAYS AND ANOTHER BAR WITH PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN *** SELLERS SPEND SOME GOOD MONEY GETTING THIS HOME READY JUST FOR YOU *** IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A BIGGER HOME IN A GREAT AREA AND LIKE TO ENTERTAIN, THEN THIS IS HOUSE IS FOR YOU *** For more information of to schedule your private viewing call or text 951-384-0147

10413 Gray Partridge Place, Moreno Valley, 92557 3 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,206 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Highly upgraded

18380 Harley John Road, Riverside, 92504 4 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Single Story Ranch home in the beautiful Hickory Ranch. Bring your dream to this almost 2 acre property with such potential. You could add a pool, casita, barn, horse corral or anything your heart desires. The layout is perfect for an in-law or parent there are 4 bedrooms with one on the opposite of the home with its own restroom. The home also has access from both Harley John and Washington which has endless opportunity. The home has RV parking with hookups and a huge 3 car garage with lots of storage area.The seller has also upgraded septic so all you need to do is move in and make it your own. Schedule an appt to see this home before it is gone.

9449 Grace Avenue, Fontana, 92335 3 Beds 1 Bath | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,171 Square Feet | Built in 1952

For Sale only Located in the City of Fontana you will find is this Beautiful and cozy 2 bedrooms and 1 bath home offering an open floor plan for entertainment, As you walk in to this amazing home you are greeted by beautiful open spacious living room, a nice open floor plan flows nicely, brightly lit with lots of windows, A brand new remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counters, new sink, new tile flooring. Remodeled bathroom with new cabinets, new quartz counter, new tile flooring and all new fixtures. All brand-new paint with neutral tone color accented with white baseboards and white ceilings. Property has been upgraded! NEW flooring - NEW quartz counter tops - NEW kitchen cabinets - NEW doors and brass doorknobs - NEW exterior and interior paint - NEW base boards - and so many others upgrades! Step out to a spacious fenced in backyard, What a great home for BBQ's and parties with friends to gather and enjoy. COME AND SEE THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY !! IT WILL NOT LAST !!

