CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, CA

Check out these homes for sale in Riverside now

Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 6 days ago

(Riverside, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Riverside. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1ONa_0btD06EK00

22826 Maybrook Way, Moreno Valley, 92557

4 Beds 3 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,361 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Check Out The Video and Virtual Tours *** AWESOME POOL HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHS, PERFECT FOR THE GROWING FAMILY *** THIS HOME SITS ON THE VERY DESIREABLE AREA OF HIDDEN SPRINGS... WITH ROLLING HILLS, TREE LINNED STREETS, LOTS OF WALKING TRAILS AND YOUR ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS NEAR BY *** THIS HOME WAS JUST RECENTLY RENOVATED WITH THE PURPOSE OF THE SELLERS STYING HERE BUT THINGS CHANGE *** CHECK OUT ALL 3 BATHROOMS RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM, WHOLE HOUSE NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEW AC UNIT JUST IN CASE YOU DO NOT WANT TO COOL OFF IN THE RECENTLY RE-PLASTERED POOL, YOU CAN STAY COOL INDOORS *** NEW POOL PUMP AND FILTED WERE ALSO REPLACED *** COMBINATION OF TILE FLOORING AND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING *** GREAT KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE *** HIGH CEILINGS AND A HUGE LOFT WITH A BAR MAKES THIS HOME MORE DESIREABLE FOR THE ENTERTAINER IN YOU *** MOVING ON TO THE BACK YARD THERE IS THE AWESOME POOL PERFECT FOR THE HOT SUMMER DAYS AND ANOTHER BAR WITH PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN *** SELLERS SPEND SOME GOOD MONEY GETTING THIS HOME READY JUST FOR YOU *** IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A BIGGER HOME IN A GREAT AREA AND LIKE TO ENTERTAIN, THEN THIS IS HOUSE IS FOR YOU *** For more information of to schedule your private viewing call or text 951-384-0147

For open house information, contact JULIO SANCHEZ, RE/MAX ONE at 951-247-2213

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21183273)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRhzy_0btD06EK00

10413 Gray Partridge Place, Moreno Valley, 92557

3 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,206 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Highly upgraded

For open house information, contact JAMES MONKS, WINDERMERE R.E. TOWER PROP. at 951-369-8002

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21187879)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rtu0x_0btD06EK00

18380 Harley John Road, Riverside, 92504

4 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Single Story Ranch home in the beautiful Hickory Ranch. Bring your dream to this almost 2 acre property with such potential. You could add a pool, casita, barn, horse corral or anything your heart desires. The layout is perfect for an in-law or parent there are 4 bedrooms with one on the opposite of the home with its own restroom. The home also has access from both Harley John and Washington which has endless opportunity. The home has RV parking with hookups and a huge 3 car garage with lots of storage area.The seller has also upgraded septic so all you need to do is move in and make it your own. Schedule an appt to see this home before it is gone.

For open house information, contact KATHLEEN MARCELINO, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 909-793-2100

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-EV21146213)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uy3l7_0btD06EK00

9449 Grace Avenue, Fontana, 92335

3 Beds 1 Bath | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,171 Square Feet | Built in 1952

For Sale only Located in the City of Fontana you will find is this Beautiful and cozy 2 bedrooms and 1 bath home offering an open floor plan for entertainment, As you walk in to this amazing home you are greeted by beautiful open spacious living room, a nice open floor plan flows nicely, brightly lit with lots of windows, A brand new remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counters, new sink, new tile flooring. Remodeled bathroom with new cabinets, new quartz counter, new tile flooring and all new fixtures. All brand-new paint with neutral tone color accented with white baseboards and white ceilings. Property has been upgraded! NEW flooring - NEW quartz counter tops - NEW kitchen cabinets - NEW doors and brass doorknobs - NEW exterior and interior paint - NEW base boards - and so many others upgrades! Step out to a spacious fenced in backyard, What a great home for BBQ's and parties with friends to gather and enjoy. COME AND SEE THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY !! IT WILL NOT LAST !!

For open house information, contact RICARDO ACEVEDO, CENTURY 21 KING at 909-980-8000

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-CV21185232)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Riverside, CA
Real Estate
Riverside, CA
Business
City
Rolling Hills, CA
State
Washington State
City
Riverside, CA
City
Washington, CA
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laminate Flooring#Brass#Ac#Filted#Flooring#House#Bbq
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Riverside News Watch

Riverside News Watch

Riverside, CA
644
Followers
463
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy