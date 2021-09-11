Check out these homes on the Wichita market now

(Wichita, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wichita. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1930 N Timberwood St, Wichita, 67206 6 Beds 9 Baths | $2,990,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,056 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Positioned perfectly on over an acre lot in the esteemed gated community of Forestgate Estates at Oak Creek, this exquisite custom home, built by Mitesh Patel, showcases the true essence of luxury and lifestyle. The attention to detail is found throughout in distinctive features including rich solid knotty alder wood flooring, custom ceiling beams with extensive millwork and wall finishes including crown molding, coffered ceilings, barrel ceilings, elegant chandeliers, 3 fireplaces and an elevator. The expansive main floor open living space includes large picture windows, gas fireplace with beautiful built-ins, coffered ceiling and is open to a gourmet kitchen complete with large island, custom cabinetry with above, below and floor lighting, custom vent hood, granite countertops and high end Thermador appliances including a 6-burner gas range, double ovens, cabinet panel fridge, dishwasher and Miele coffee maker with a second prep sink and large walk-in pantry. An elegant rotunda formal dining room surrounded by windows creates the most magnificent dining experience. A door leads to the back yard oasis including a covered heated travertine patio with fireplace, in-ground full glass-tile laid pool with lights, 2 fire-pits, and spa, outdoor kitchen with wood fire pizza oven, Evo grill flat grill, fridge and bathroom. Retreat to the elegant master en-suite with an extra tall 14’ barrel ceiling with calming up lighting, door to back deck and spa-like bathroom featuring walk-in, 10 shower-head, full glass-tile steam shower, radiant heat flooring, extra deep and insulated double person jetted tub, 2-sinks and walk-in closet. The home's office is one to remember with leather tiles lining the walls of the room, vaulted ceiling with sophisticated wooden beams and floor to ceiling bookshelves. All generously sized bedrooms include their own private bathrooms with intricate tile work including large mosaic tile murals and high end finishes, large walk-in closets with full length built-in mirrors and auto lighting and tall ceilings. Customizable and automatic lighting throughout the hallways of the home light the way automatically turning on as you walk past. The house is constructed with both 1 1/2 inch close cell and open cell insulation in all walls, ceilings and floors as well as a 1" concrete subfloor separating the basement and main level producing a fire resistance up to 1 hour. Luxurious living continues down the under-lit stairs to the lower level. The open space includes a gorgeously finished wet bar with lit countertops, nugget ice maker, fridge, dishwasher and fun LED lit shelving that can change color. With a large game table space and family room with a fireplace and built-ins, this grand area can accommodate a large gathering. A custom wine cellar with a glass door and solid wood built-ins as well as a large exercise room with mirrored walls are additional spaces in the lower level. Three large bedrooms with walk-in closets and private bathrooms as well as a huge theatre room with high-end 200” curved screen that can show 3D movies with projector and its own half bath complete the basement. House has three HVAC systems to zone regulate climate and a fourth HVAC solely for the theatre room, has sound and audio-visual with built-in speakers, mounted tvs, 3 ring doorbells, 8 outdoor security cameras, motion sensors and automated exterior lighting. Side load oversized 3 car garage fully finished with high end 3 coat 3/4" epoxy flooring and heated is just past the stamped concrete covered driveway's automated gate. Also behind the gate on the opposite side of the covered drive is a detached studio apartment space with its own full kitchen, laundry, HVAC and water heater for entirely separate living quarters on the property. This exclusive home is found in one of the most sought-after locations, tucked away from it all but only minutes from everything. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to capture one of Wichita’s premier homes!

2505 N Baytree Ct, Wichita, 67205 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,872 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautiful ranch home in Sterling Farms, sits on spacious culdesac lot. Plenty of room to play in this nicely landscapedpartially fenced yard. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on main floor very nicely decorated with fresh paint, newer flooring. Full viewoutbasement has 1 very large bedroom, wa;l in closet, bath, family room, fireplace and storage. One more year left on specials. SterlingFarms has great walking paths around a lake, swimming pool and playground. Every families dream!

1126 N Madison Ave, Wichita, 67214 2 Beds 1 Bath | $0 | Single Family Residence | 696 Square Feet | Built in 1935

THIS PROPERTY IS BEING OFFERED IN A MULTI-PROPERTY AUCTION VIA LIVE STREAM WITH REAL TIME BIDDING, AUCTION BEGINS AT 5:30 PM ON SEPTEMBER 16TH. ONLINE BIDDING IS AVAILABLE THROUGH SELLER AGENT’S WEBSITE. PROPERTY IS SELLING WITH CLEAR TITLE AT CLOSING AND NO BACK TAXES. PROPERTY PREVIEWS AVAILABLE. NO MINIMUM, NO RESERVE!!! LIVE ONLINE AUCTION!!! This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home sits on 5 lots totaling .37 +/- acres near 13th and Grove. Primary features: Asphalt driveway Mature shade trees Next to Spaght Multimedia Magnet Paved frontage Covered front porch Chain-link fence Don't miss out on this property with great investment potential! Seller is a licensed real estate salesperson or broker in the state of Kansas. *Buyer should verify school assignments as they are subject to change. The real estate is offered at public auction in its present, “as is where is” condition and is accepted by the buyer without any expressed or implied warranties or representations from the seller or seller’s agents. It is incumbent upon buyer to exercise buyer’s own due diligence, investigation, and evaluation of suitability of use for the real estate prior to bidding. It is buyer’s responsibility to have any and all desired inspections completed prior to bidding including, but not limited to, the following: roof; structure; termite; environmental; survey; encroachments; groundwater; flood designation; presence of lead-based paint or lead based paint hazards; presence of radon; presence of asbestos; presence of mold; electrical; appliances; heating; air conditioning; mechanical; plumbing (including water well, septic, or lagoon compliance); sex offender registry information; flight patterns, or any other desired inspection. Any information provided or to be provided by seller or seller’s agents was obtained from a variety of sources and neither seller nor seller’s agents have made any independent investigation or verification of such information and make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Auction announcements take precedence over anything previously stated or printed. Total purchase price will include a 10% buyer’s premium ($1,500.00 minimum) added to the final bid. Earnest money is due from the high bidder at the auction in the form of cash, check, or immediately available, certified funds in the amount $5,000.

509 E Kinkaid St, Wichita, 67211 1 Bed 1 Bath | $51,000 | Single Family Residence | 610 Square Feet | Built in 1920

See MLS #598083 READ ALL REMARKS - TO BE SOLD AS A PACKAGE, listed at $495,000. Addresses - 1930, 1930 1/2, 1940, 1940 1/2, 1950, 1952, 1952 1/2, 1956 S Waco, 320 W Mt. Vernon Wichita, KS 67213, and 509 E Kinkaid Wichita, KS 67211. SEE ATTACHED DOCS FOR DETAILS. Amazing investment opportunity! ALL occupied (expect 1940 1/2) with rent ranging from $345-$785 and lease terms from MTM to a year! 6 lots with 10 units! All units have their own electric and gas meters. Water is shared on the "1/2" units with the main house - it's split 70/30,main unit 70%, 1/2 unit 30%. Being sold as a package with MLS 598628, 598630, 598631, 598632, and 598633 Please view pics and videos before requesting showings.

