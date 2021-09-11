Check out these Virginia Beach homes on the market

(Virginia Beach, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Virginia Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2212 Eagle Ridge Court, Virginia Beach, 23456 3 Beds 3 Baths | $394,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Awesome home on quiet wooded cul-de-sac lot. Golf course community and central to bases and interstate. This home has been remodeled and is waiting for you. Brand new stainless appliance package goes great with this newly remodeled kitchen Large picture window in eat-in kitchen overlooking the beautiful wooded yard with a custom-built deck. Double walk-in closets in the large primary bedroom. This also includes newer energy-efficient windows and HVAC [ all within the last 2 years

For open house information, contact Bryan Ellis, The Real Estate Group at 757-410-8500

623 Rivers Reach, Virginia Beach, 23452 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This low maintenance 2nd story condo allows you to turn the key and move right in. It's entry greets you with your own private covered patio. The inside has been freshly painted for a clean slate. Stainless steal kitchen appliances all convey. The community dues cover your water bill, trash pickup, ground maintenance, playgrounds, community pool and more. All conveniently located near shopping mall, dining, entertainment, interstate, bases and just a short drive to the beach.

For open house information, contact Courtney Gonzales, AtCoastal Realty at 757-751-0003

3243 Saxon Place, Virginia Beach, 23453 3 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Townhouse | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Well Maintained Townhome in the Heart of Virginia Beach, end unit. 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms. Bright and open floor plan with a breakfast area looking out into a fully fenced-in backyard. Community Park, Grocery Store, and Restaurants nearby. Just minutes to Lynnhaven Mall, Shopping, Schools, Hospital, and Oceana and Dam Neck Naval Bases. NO Homeowners Association Fees!

For open house information, contact Bethany White, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

1008 Purrington Court, Virginia Beach, 23454 3 Beds 3 Baths | $353,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,509 Square Feet | Built in 1987

You don't want to miss this amazing home in the heart of the highly sought after Ocean Lakes. Central to bases, interstates and lots of shopping. This open floor plan 3 bedroom home is turn key ready and prepared to be your next home. Freshly painted, updated floor in kitchen and dinning room, Nest Thermostat, updated hallway bathroom and half bath, and beautiful backyard for entertaining! Call today to schedule your private showing!!

For open house information, contact E Ashley McDougal, Creed Realty at 757-502-4070