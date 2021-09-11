Take a look at these homes on the market in Tulsa

(Tulsa, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tulsa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4133 S Victor Court, Tulsa, 74105 9 Beds 9 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 13,746 Square Feet | Built in 1931

The Historic & grand Oakwold Estate situated on 2.74 acres in heart of Bolewood. Large stately sized rooms built in 1930 by George Bole. Well maintained & keeping in style of Tulsa's finest oil mansions by current owners for many years. 3 floors plus prohibition speak easy like lower level. Immaculate grounds with pool, verandas, fountain & tennis court. Generous bedrooms are ensuites with fireplaces.

7832 S 88Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74133 4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,484 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Walking distance from Jarman Elem. Master bed down w/ en suite bath & 3 beds up. New granite counters in kitchen with under mount stainless steel sink, single handle pull down sprayer faucet, garbage disposal, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, USB outlets in the kitchen, granite counter tops in guest bath w/ under mount sinks and vessel sink faucets, frameless shower door in master and garage door motor w/motion sensor light. Fresh paint. Custom cedar accents, custom deck, programmed lights & fire pit.

548 N 78Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74115 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Calling all investors! This 1950's single level, well built home has received airport updates including vinyl siding, new insulation, windows & other improvements. HVAC system is newer & was serviced within the past year. Roof is in great condition. Single car garage converted into second living space. Home is on a .62 acre +- lot w/ no covenants. Easy access to I-244 & in proximity to the iconic Admiral Twin Drive-In. Sold as is.

1723 N Atlanta Place, Tulsa, 74110 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Great rental or affordable first home, needs some TLC. Nice covered front porch. Double lot, fully fenced. Near the new Oasis Fresh Market, Springdale Elementary. 2-car carport. New sewer line from main to house. Selling AS-IS. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator may be negotiable.

