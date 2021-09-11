CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Take a look at these homes on the market in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 6 days ago

(Tulsa, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tulsa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoMko_0btCzxQB00

4133 S Victor Court, Tulsa, 74105

9 Beds 9 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 13,746 Square Feet | Built in 1931

The Historic & grand Oakwold Estate situated on 2.74 acres in heart of Bolewood. Large stately sized rooms built in 1930 by George Bole. Well maintained & keeping in style of Tulsa's finest oil mansions by current owners for many years. 3 floors plus prohibition speak easy like lower level. Immaculate grounds with pool, verandas, fountain & tennis court. Generous bedrooms are ensuites with fireplaces.

For open house information, contact Shawn Peters, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-9900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2114337)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdUrd_0btCzxQB00

7832 S 88Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74133

4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,484 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Walking distance from Jarman Elem. Master bed down w/ en suite bath & 3 beds up. New granite counters in kitchen with under mount stainless steel sink, single handle pull down sprayer faucet, garbage disposal, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, USB outlets in the kitchen, granite counter tops in guest bath w/ under mount sinks and vessel sink faucets, frameless shower door in master and garage door motor w/motion sensor light. Fresh paint. Custom cedar accents, custom deck, programmed lights & fire pit.

For open house information, contact Allison Hodges, Keller Williams Advantage at 918-712-2252

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2131718)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeCDr_0btCzxQB00

548 N 78Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74115

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Calling all investors! This 1950's single level, well built home has received airport updates including vinyl siding, new insulation, windows & other improvements. HVAC system is newer & was serviced within the past year. Roof is in great condition. Single car garage converted into second living space. Home is on a .62 acre +- lot w/ no covenants. Easy access to I-244 & in proximity to the iconic Admiral Twin Drive-In. Sold as is.

For open house information, contact Tracy Ellis, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2131411)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePK9a_0btCzxQB00

1723 N Atlanta Place, Tulsa, 74110

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Great rental or affordable first home, needs some TLC. Nice covered front porch. Double lot, fully fenced. Near the new Oasis Fresh Market, Springdale Elementary. 2-car carport. New sewer line from main to house. Selling AS-IS. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator may be negotiable.

For open house information, contact Julia A. Courcier, Keller Williams Advantage at 918-712-2252

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2131896)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
357
Followers
412
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy