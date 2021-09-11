Take a look at these homes on the Birmingham market now

(Birmingham, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Birmingham will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

652 Woodvine Cir, Birmingham, 35215 2 Beds 2 Baths | $80,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in Jefferson Co, this townhouse is -\+1,146sqft containing 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. Being built in 1991 onto a -\+3,850 sq ft lot.Investment PropertySold AS-IS, Where IsAll Buyers Agents to confirm all important information.

1008 4Th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, 35127 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Well built 3 BR 2 BA home on nice lot with full basement, additional 2 car garage/shop, 2 fireplaces, nice deck, fresh paint, 2 fireplaces, very clean and move in ready.

