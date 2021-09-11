CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham Bulletin

Take a look at these homes on the Birmingham market now

 6 days ago

(Birmingham, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Birmingham will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

652 Woodvine Cir, Birmingham, 35215

2 Beds 2 Baths | $80,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in Jefferson Co, this townhouse is -\+1,146sqft containing 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. Being built in 1991 onto a -\+3,850 sq ft lot.Investment PropertySold AS-IS, Where IsAll Buyers Agents to confirm all important information.

For open house information, contact Liz Denard, Joseph Carter Realty - Smith Lake/Jasper at 205-295-5141

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-20-588)

1008 4Th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, 35127

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Well built 3 BR 2 BA home on nice lot with full basement, additional 2 car garage/shop, 2 fireplaces, nice deck, fresh paint, 2 fireplaces, very clean and move in ready.

For open house information, contact Michelle Richburg-Kilgore, Joseph Carter Realty - Smith Lake/Jasper at 205-295-5141

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1222)

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

