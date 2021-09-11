Top homes for sale in Colorado Springs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Colorado Springs, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Colorado Springs. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2108 Babbling Stream Heights, Colorado Springs, 80910

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Great townhouse in The Bluffs at Spring Creek with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. Entry is on lower level where there is a good-sized living room and half bath. A short stairway takes you up to the main level which is open to the lower level and includes the kitchen and dining area. Both of these areas have wood laminate flooring. Additionally, carpet in the home is less than 2 years old. The kitchen features ample counter and storage space with a pantry and access to the wood deck. The upper level has a master suite with a private, full bathroom with a double vanity as well as 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. This home has mountain views from the front porch and master bath and is close to parks, shopping and entertainment.

31 N Meade Avenue, Colorado Springs, 80909

3 Beds 1 Bath | $398,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,022 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This beautiful turn-key home is within walking distance to the Olympic Training Center, Memorial Hospital, Memorial Park and it's ready to become yours! Some new piping installed, new flat roof over garage, and new water heater. Newer stucco-exterior, newer roof on home, newer fence, newer front yard landscape rocking, newer electrical, (6) newer windows, newer fixtures, lights and hardware throughout, recently remodeled kitchen w/newer stainless steel appliances, backsplash and quartz counter tops, recently remodeled bathroom, newer full size washer/dryer and newer blinds throughout! The 1-car garage is currently being used as a wrestling room but can also be used as a garage. Don't miss this one!

111 Fairmont Street, Colorado Springs, 80910

4 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1968

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!! You will be amazed when you enter this spacious rancher in the heart of town! Turn Key Home with all the upgrades such as A/C, water heater, and furnace replaced in 2017 and new roof in 2021. But let's not stop there! The landscaping has been professionally updated for that nice, soothing feel as you approach your new home. As you walk through the front door you are welcomed with brand new composite wood flooring, fresh paint throughout (inside and out), stainless steel appliances, new carpet, light fixtures, six panel doors, newer vinyl windows with new blinds, and remodeled bathrooms. And don't forget the covered patio and shed in the back. Too many upgrades to mention. Set a showing to take it all in for yourself.

2588 Patriot Heights, Colorado Springs, 80904

2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Townhouse | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Maintenance free 55+ living*Gated community* Great surroundings*Nice landscaping, nice complex*Close to Bear Creek Park & Bear Creek Canyon* ALL ***NEW Washer, Dryer, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Kitchen Cabinets, Sinks, Faucets, Countertops, Flooring, Fireplace, Walk-in Tub on Main Level, New Bathroom Cabinet, Vanity, Flooring, New Marvin Windows and Doors. Carpeting in Basement, Remodeled 2nd Bath with beautiful Walk-In Shower, Furnace and A/C, Ceiling Fans, Paint, Fencing. This one is truly REMODELED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM!

