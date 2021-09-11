Check out these Salt Lake City homes on the market

(Salt Lake City, UT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Salt Lake City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

871 S 700 E, Centerville, 84014 3 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,197 Square Feet | Built in 1976

One Owner, West facing, East bench Rambler. Located just off Pages Lane this home is in the prefect position to make your own. With three bedrooms two baths upstairs and a unfinished basement this home is move in ready or a blank Canvas, Whichever you like. Boasting a fully fenced and landscaped yard and fruit trees you will have a great area to entertain guests or sit out front and watch the sunset over Antelope Island and the Great Salt Lake. This property also features Secondary water for the landscaping, a wood burning fireplace and extra insulation in the attic & walls to provide that extra amount of energy savings.

5843 S Azure Meadow Dr W, Taylorsville, 84129 3 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 1984

***Open House Saturday August 21 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm** Don't pass this one up! This cute split level home has great curb appeal. NEW Central AC and Furnace in May 2021. The entry way is light and bright with new vinyl windows throughout the home. The stairs that lead up to the main living area take you to a large living room with carpet and a half wall that opens up to the kitchen dining area. The kitchen has has laminate wood floors and an added island for additional counter space. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom on this level. Both bedrooms have large closets and plenty of storage. The stairs leading down to the lower level where you will find a large family room, one bedroom, laundry room and plumbing for the second bathroom. The sliding glass doors to the backyard are off the kitchen and lead to a large deck perfect for entertaining. You have amazing views of the east Wasatch Mountains. With your house facing west, your afternoons BBQs will be nice in cool enjoying the east view. There are stairs that take you directly down to the full fenced back yard with full sprinklers, amazing grass and a couple of new trees. There is an additional RV pad in the back yard behind the fence to keep a trailer. The home has a 1 car garage with LOTS of extra storage for your holiday decorations. With additional RV parking on the side of the home every car will have a spot.

4821 S 1395 E, Other City - Utah, 84117 4 Beds 2 Baths | $665,000 | 2,164 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This adorable refurbished 4 bedroom home is full of updates and modern trends that will delight your senses. Spacious kitchen and living room area feature shiplap walls, wood vinyl plank floors, granite countertops, gas range, subway backsplash, and LG stainless steel appliances on the main level. Very light and bright with vaulted ceilings, bathroom quartz counters, updated laundry, and modern light fixtures throughout. Hardly feels like a basement with no window wells, potential wet bar, and walkout basement. Keep cool in the summer with the AC, or cozy up to the gas fireplace or basement pellet stove in the colder season. Enjoy summer evenings on the large patio/deck that was repainted in 2019 with mature landscaping including apple and cherry trees, auto smart controlled sprinklers with views of Mount Olympus. Fully fenced with yard shed storage, no HOA, finished garage with workbench, RV parking with plugs, extra wide lot with a huge backyard, new roof in 2018 with PVC roofing, close to the baseball park, rec center, walking/bike trails, and just off Highland Drive. Quiet and secluded neighborhood with hardly any traffic. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. Schedule a showing today!

350 N Federal Heights Circle, Salt Lake City, 84103 3 Beds 5 Baths | $6,750,000 | 14,996 Square Feet | Built in 1978

A landmark Utah estate arrives on the market, situated on almost eight acres in the foothills of Federal Heights. The home has nearly 15,000 square feet and boasts unobstructed 270-degree views of the entire Salt Lake Valley. An additional 3,300 square feet of terraces span the south of the home and feature an outdoor pool capable of year-round use. With both the acreage and house, this estate is the largest individually-gated residential property in the northern portion of the Salt Lake valley. A classic example of the International Style of architecture, the home is a masterpiece of concrete and glass. Views are captured by floor-to-ceiling windows up to 15 feet tall and ceiling heights of up to 20 feet. An extensive renovation was completed in early 2019. Many of the updates are custom to the home, such as nearly 5,000 square feet of rift-sawn, red oak flooring; natural stones including rare marbles, onyx, and granite; and 12 chandeliers. The custom kitchen is finished in cabinets with 7-layer exterior lacquer and full walnut interiors. Appliances include three separate SubZero fridge/freezer units, a LaCornue dual-oven range with steam and convection, and two washer/dryer setups. The Media Room can be altered to fit any mood, with a 12x12 digital art wall & projector, 10-speaker sound system, custom Moooi(tm) carpet by Dutch artist Kit Miles, oversized pass-through fireplace, and two sunken conversation pits. The house boasts a 10-zone Sonos sound system with 34 speakers. The 2,200 square foot master suite includes a custom master closet and oversized master bath with a walk in shower featuring a Kohler Studio steam, rain, and shower system. An extra-wide private driveway and integrated side parking areas can accommodate up to 15 cars, and garage spaces can be increased to capacity for up to 10 cars. The rare opportunity to own this unique landmark estate that harmonizes exquisite living space with state-of-the-art technology, awaits.

